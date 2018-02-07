The best places to travel in July

Visitors lounge on the beach on Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Jessica Kourkounis, Getty Images

July is one of the most popular months to travel.

Families can take advantage of a full school-free month. The days surrounding the Fourth of July are the most popular for travel. But many people take time off during other times of the month.

Many destinations have a variety of festivals during the month. And there are plenty of cities that have beautiful parks for outdoor activity.

Here are a few destinations that are good deals for fun and value:

Anchorage, Alaska

Scott Keyes, founder of Scott’s Cheap Flights, suggests Alaska’s largest city because of its comfortable weather. Anchorage is located in the south-central part of the state on the Cook Inlet, which stretches 180 miles.

“Temperatures get up to the 60s and even 70s in July, far more comfortable than the rest of the year and a welcome escape from the blazing heat in parts of the lower 48,” Keyes says.

Another plus: The northern lights is in the midst of a waning phase, and Anchorage has a good vantage point for viewing. “You're more likely to see them this year than next,” he says.

It's typically quite expensive to fly to Alaska—generally over $500 round-trip—but according to Keyes, there have been cheap flights lately, with fares as low as $182 round-trip from the west coast and mid-$300s round-trip from the rest of the country, including peak summer dates.

Portland, Oregon

“Known more for rain than sunshine, the truth is that summers in the Pacific Northwest are warm, bright and idyllic,” Keyes says.

The International Rose Test Garden in Portland is blooming this time of year. There are also numerous summer festivals in town, including the Oregon Brewers Festival. The Waterfront Blues Festival--the largest blues festival west of the Mississippi River — draws crowds on the riverbank in Waterfront Park.

Flicks on the Bricks takes place over four consecutive nights from July through August at Pioneer Courthouse Square. Free movies and popcorn are available on Portland’s “largest outdoor screen.”

On the last Thursday of each month, Alberta Street shuts down for cars and turns into a pedestrian art walk.

The iconic Benson Bridge at Multnomah Falls, which had closed after a fire, has just re-opened.

Alaska Airlines and Delta Air Lines are battling one to dominate the market at Portland International Airport, slashing fares in an attempt to woo travelers, Keyes says.

Colorado

July is one of the best months to visit Denver.

“The altitude cuts down on the heat, there's extra daylight to enjoy the national parks, and there's enough snowmelt to go tubing or rafting,” Keyes says.

The nation's best rodeo, Frontier Days, takes place 90 minutes north of Denver in Cheyenne, Wyoming, from July 20 to 29. Festival-goers can enjoy bull-riding, concerts, art, food, and a carnival. Keyes points out that flights to Denver--a hub for United, Southwest, and Frontier Airlines--have been exceptionally cheap from all over the USA lately.

But Colorado has other popular destinations outside Denver.

Located at the base of the Rocky Mountains’ Tenmile Range, Breckenridge holds its Summer Beer Festival with more than 40 breweries, live music and local vendors on July 7, says Sandra Johnson, a travel adviser at Exemplary Travel.

The Colorado Brewers Rendezvous takes place in Riverside Park in the town of Salida on July 14. It’s the 22nd annual beer festival held on the banks of the Arkansas River with more than 75 brewers offering more than 200 beers and live music, Johnson says.

Meanwhile, wine lovers can head to River Run Village in Keystone for the Keystone Wine and Jazz Festival from July 14 to 15. Tastings will be available of more than 300 international wines. There will also be wine seminars and jazz concerts.

New Orleans

The Deep South may be hot in July, but it is still a great time to visit New Orleans for its festivals. The city has been particularly festive this year as it celebrates its tricentennial.

Lauren Cardinale, luxury travel adviser at Travel Design Co., recommends Essence Fest from July 5 to 8, which celebrates African American music and culture. This year’s festival will feature Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, and Mary J Blige. An assortment of workshops and seminars will also take place.

San Fermin en Nueva Orleans is a celebration of the annual running of the bulls in Pamplona, with Big Easy Rollergirls chasing participants with wiffle ball bats instead of real bulls. The run happens on July 14. The event begins July 13 with a cocktail party and auction and ends on the 14th with a recovery brunch, burlesque show, and an Ernest Hemingway lookalike contest.

On July 14, the New Orleans Museum of Art hosts a Bastille Day Fete featuring francophone musicians, guided gallery tours, pop-up shops, children's activities, and food and wine.

“With its history firmly rooted in French culture, it would be hard to find another city in the US who celebrate Bastille Day like New Orleans' locals do,” Cardinale says.

From July 17 to 22, bartenders and cocktail connoisseurs from around the world will descend on New Orleans to take part in the annual Tales of the Cocktail, a week of events that includes friendly competitions for the best bartenders and concoctions around, Cardinale says.

(Story continues below)

Summer fun on the Jersey Shore

Jersey Shore

Two beach towns in New Jersey are making a comeback--Asbury Park and Atlantic City—thanks to two key openings.

The historic Asbury Lanes reopened after a multi-year renovation. Asbury Lanes, a vintage bowling alley and bar built in the 1960s, joins The Stone Pony has the most prominent music venues in this beach town. None other than Bruce Springsteen took the stage for the bowling alley’s re-opening last month.

Meanwhile, Atlantic City now has a brand new hotel and casino complex—the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. Located directly on the boardwalk, the 17-acre property has more than 20 restaurants, 2,200 slots and 120 table games, and two entertainment venues — Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena and Sound Waves. More than 300 live performances have been announced.

The hotel has 2,000 guestrooms and suites, a Rock Spa and Salon, a Body Rock Fitness Center, and the Rock Shop featuring Hard Rock merchandise and music memorabilia.

The property even has its own gas service station and car wash—the RockTane Gas & Wash—for those taking a road trip to the casino.

Montreal

This Canadian city comes alive in the summer. This has been a party year in general as Montreal has been celebrating its 375th birthday.

The Festival International de Jazz de Montréal runs through July 7. The Guinness Book of World Records declared it the largest jazz festival in the world in 2004. Hundreds of concerts are taking place at the downtown Quartier des Spectacles.

From July 5 to 15, people can watch local talent show off their circus skills at the Montreal Completement Cirque. The indoor-outdoor fest unites Montréal’s key circus companies.

From July 5 to 28, Zoofest & OFF JFL shows off emerging talent in comedy, theater, music, and other genres.

Montréal Comiccon, running from July 6 to 8, will bring big-name stars from the worlds of science-fiction, fantasy, horror, video games, and comic books to the Palais des congrès de Montréal. More than 60,000 attendees and dozens of stars such as David Duchovny, Chuck Norris, Pamela Anderson, and Val Kilmer are expected this year.

From July 7 to Aug. 8, L’International des Feux Loto-Québec draws world-class pyrotechnicians from all over the world to show off their fireworks displays. The best spot to watch the fireworks is from the grandstands at La Ronde.

Festival International Nuits D’Afrique, from July 10 to 22, showcases African and African-influenced music at numerous indoor and free outdoor shows.

The Just For Laughs Festival, from July 11 to 29, brings both A-List comedians and up-and-comers together to perform at galas and club shows. It takes part in the sprawling outdoor site in the Quartier des Spectacles.

The top 20 most popular hotels in New Orleans, according to Expedia

Photo tour: American Cruise Lines' American Constellation