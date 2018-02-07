The best places to travel in July
The northern lights are in the midst of a waning phase, and Anchorage, Alaska is one of the best spots to see them this July.
This is the Anchorage Skyline. The weather is pleasant this time of year.
You can see Bull Moose in Anchorage.
A couple bikes on the Coastal Trail in Anchorage.
Departing Anchorage, the Alaska Railroad train winds along Turnagain Arm.
Temperatures get up to the 60s and even 70s in July in Anchorage.
There are many hiking opportunities in Anchorage.
Ship Creek Fishery in Anchorage supports Chinook Salmon and Silver Salmon runs in the heart of the city.
This is the vintage White Stag sign in Portland, Oregon.
The International Rose Test Garden in Portland, Oregon, is blooming.
On the last Thursday of each month, Alberta Street in Portland shuts down for cars and turns into a pedestrian art walk.
On the last Thursday of each month, Alberta Street shuts down for cars and turns into a pedestrian art walk.
On the last Thursday of each month, Alberta Street shuts down for cars and turns into a pedestrian art walk. This is a stilt balance walker.
There are many murals around Portland.
This is a view of Mount Hood at sunset from Portland, Oregon.
People can swim in the Willamette River in Portland.
People can see Mt. Hood from Pittock Mansion in Portland.
This is the downtown skyline of Portland, Oregon with Mount Hood in the distance.
Food trucks are popular in Portland.
Denver Union Station is a historic landmark. It is filled with restaurants, bars and shops.
This is the Denver skyline from Denver City Park.
Red Rocks Amphitheater near Morrison, Colorado, is 10 miles west of Denver. It is a popular outdoor venue for concerts.
Red Rocks Amphitheater is a naturally formed outdoor venue.
Red Rocks overlooks Denver.
Red Rocks Amphitheater has become a popular site for runners. The elevation is 6,400 feet.
Frontier Days is a rodeo that is taking place 90 minutes north of Denver in Cheyenne, Wyoming, from July 20 to 29.
The Cheyenne Frontier Days in Wyoming is an easy day trip from Denver.
New Orleans may be hot and humid but that doesn't keep people away during the summer. There is live music every night. The Spotted Cat Music Club in Faubourg Marigny, not far from the French Quarter, attracts many live acts.
Frenchmen Street Clubs along Frenchmen Street, one of the city's most popular music venues, generally don't impose cover charges.
Canal Street Pedicabs are a popular - and romantic -way to get around New Orlerans.
New Orleans streetcars are an inexpensive way to get around. The St. Charles Avenue streetcar, one of three lines in the city, is the world's oldest continuously operating street railway system.
Board one of Cajun Encounters' passenger boats for a tour of Honey Island Swamp and access to wildlife just outside New Orleans.
Cafe du Monde is a New Orleans institution, open 24/7. It is is famous for sugary donuts called beignets, coupled with chicory-favored cafe au lait.
The most famous sandwich in New Orleans, the muffuletta, is uniquely served warm at the Napoleon House, so the cheese is just slightly melted.
Asbury Park, New Jersey, has made a comeback since Hurricane Sandy.
Asbury Park, N.J., has a family-friendly beach along the Jersey Shore.
The Asbury Park Beach has many family-friendly activities.
Asbury Lanes is already welcoming musical acts.
Asbury Lanes, a vintage bowling alley, recently re-opened in Asbury Park, New Jersey.
Asbury Lanes is an iconic music venue on the Jersey Shore.
Asbury Lanes has a bar and restaurant called the Diner.
Danny Clinch and Chris Scianni of the Tangiers Blues Band performed onstage with Bruce Springsteen during the Grand Re-Opening of Asbury Lanes on June 18.
The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, previously the Trump Taj Mahal, has opened on the Atlantic City, New Jersey, Boardwalk.
Visitors lounge on the beach on Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Atlantic City is coming out of its economic downturn.
Workers and visitors on the Steel Pier of Atlantic City last week.
The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has officially opened in New Jersey.
The new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has 2,000 guestrooms.
The new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has 2,000 guestrooms.
Montreal is known for its eclectic food scene. Wilensky's is a popular lunch counter.
Mile End is an artsy neighborhood in Montreal with many cafes and shops.
Mile End is a Montreal neighborhood with many shops and boutiques.
Montreal is known for its bagels. St-Viateur Bagel & Café is one of its popular bakeries.
Local Montreal Tours runs The Mile End Montreal Food Tour.
This is the Plateau Mont Royal et Mile End at the Café Névé.
July is one of the most popular months to travel.

Families can take advantage of a full school-free month. The days surrounding the Fourth of July are the most popular for travel. But many people take time off during other times of the month.

Many destinations have a variety of festivals during the month. And there are plenty of cities that have beautiful parks for outdoor activity.

Here are a few destinations that are good deals for fun and value:

Anchorage, Alaska

Scott Keyes, founder of Scott’s Cheap Flights, suggests Alaska’s largest city because of its comfortable weather. Anchorage is located in the south-central part of the state on the Cook Inlet, which stretches 180 miles.

“Temperatures get up to the 60s and even 70s in July, far more comfortable than the rest of the year and a welcome escape from the blazing heat in parts of the lower 48,” Keyes says.

Another plus: The northern lights is in the midst of a waning phase, and Anchorage has a good vantage point for viewing. “You're more likely to see them this year than next,” he says.  

It's typically quite expensive to fly to Alaska—generally over $500 round-trip—but according to Keyes, there have been cheap flights lately, with fares as low as $182 round-trip from the west coast and mid-$300s round-trip from the rest of the country, including peak summer dates.

Alaska: Exploring the untamed Last Frontier

Portland, Oregon

“Known more for rain than sunshine, the truth is that summers in the Pacific Northwest are warm, bright and idyllic,” Keyes says.

The International Rose Test Garden in Portland is blooming this time of year. There are also numerous summer festivals in town, including the Oregon Brewers Festival. The Waterfront Blues Festival--the largest blues festival west of the Mississippi River — draws crowds on the riverbank in Waterfront Park.

Flicks on the Bricks takes place over four consecutive nights from July through August at Pioneer Courthouse Square. Free movies and popcorn are available on Portland’s “largest outdoor screen.”

On the last Thursday of each month, Alberta Street shuts down for cars and turns into a pedestrian art walk.

The iconic Benson Bridge at Multnomah Falls, which had closed after a fire, has just re-opened.

Alaska Airlines and Delta Air Lines are battling one to dominate the market at Portland International Airport, slashing fares in an attempt to woo travelers, Keyes says. 

Oregon's country-to-coast tasting trail

Colorado

July is one of the best months to visit Denver.

“The altitude cuts down on the heat, there's extra daylight to enjoy the national parks, and there's enough snowmelt to go tubing or rafting,” Keyes says.

The nation's best rodeo, Frontier Days, takes place 90 minutes north of Denver in Cheyenne, Wyoming, from July 20 to 29. Festival-goers can enjoy bull-riding, concerts, art, food, and a carnival. Keyes points out that flights to Denver--a hub for United, Southwest, and Frontier Airlines--have been exceptionally cheap from all over the USA lately.

But Colorado has other popular destinations outside Denver.

Located at the base of the Rocky Mountains’ Tenmile Range, Breckenridge holds its Summer Beer Festival with more than 40 breweries, live music and local vendors on July 7, says Sandra Johnson, a travel adviser at Exemplary Travel.   

The Colorado Brewers Rendezvous takes place in Riverside Park in the town of Salida on July 14. It’s the 22nd annual beer festival held on the banks of the Arkansas River with more than 75 brewers offering more than 200 beers and live music, Johnson says.

Meanwhile, wine lovers can head to River Run Village in Keystone for the Keystone Wine and Jazz Festival from July 14 to 15. Tastings will be available of more than 300 international wines. There will also be wine seminars and jazz concerts.

25 must-see buildings in Colorado

New Orleans

The Deep South may be hot in July, but it is still a great time to visit New Orleans for its festivals. The city has been particularly festive this year as it celebrates its tricentennial. 

Lauren Cardinale, luxury travel adviser at Travel Design Co., recommends Essence Fest from July 5 to 8, which celebrates African American music and culture. This year’s festival will feature Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, and Mary J Blige. An assortment of workshops and seminars will also take place.

San Fermin en Nueva Orleans is a celebration of the annual running of the bulls in Pamplona, with Big Easy Rollergirls chasing participants with wiffle ball bats instead of real bulls. The run happens on July 14. The event begins July 13 with a cocktail party and auction and ends on the 14th with a recovery brunch, burlesque show, and an Ernest Hemingway lookalike contest.  

On July 14, the New Orleans Museum of Art hosts a Bastille Day Fete featuring francophone musicians, guided gallery tours, pop-up shops, children's activities, and food and wine.

“With its history firmly rooted in French culture, it would be hard to find another city in the US who celebrate Bastille Day like New Orleans' locals do,” Cardinale says.

From July 17 to 22, bartenders and cocktail connoisseurs from around the world will descend on New Orleans to take part in the annual Tales of the Cocktail, a week of events that includes friendly competitions for the best bartenders and concoctions around, Cardinale says.  

(Story continues below)

Summer fun on the Jersey Shore
Avenue Le Club is a member-only beach club in Long Branch with a private beach area, restaurant, pool and bar.
Long Branch is one of dozens of beaches on the Jersey Shore.
Long Branch is a popular Jersey Shore beach.
New Jersey has 130 miles of coastline.
The Jersey Shore is filled with miles of white sand beaches.
Jersey Shore beaches are some of the most popular on the east coast.
The Avenue Le Club has a private pool.
Avenue restaurant is a fine dining establishment in Long Branch.
Avenue restaurant serves fresh oysters.
Fresh seafood is aplenty on Avenue's menu, which includes this lobster spaghetti.
Even though it's an upscale restaurant, diners can still order burgers at Avenue restaurant in Long Branch.
Jersey Shore accommodations have gotten more hip, such as the Bungalow Hotel in Long Branch.
The Bungalow Hotel in Long Branch offers games in the lobby such as pool.
The Bungalow Hotel in Pier Village in Long Branch has design-driven rooms.
Food is a big part of the Jersey Shore. Playa Bowl in Long Branch serves healthy acai bowls.
Pier Village in Long Branch has several restaurants, such as Luke's Lobster.
Some Long Branch merchants have whimsical signs outside their restaurants.
The Asbury Park Convention Hall was designed by the same architects of Grand Central Terminal. It was built around 1930.
The Convention Hall has a number of shops and markets.
Shoppers can find whimsical items inside the Convention Hall such as this Bruce Springsteen onesie. Springsteen started his career in Asbury Park.
There is more shopping on the boardwalk. New shops have opened in recent years in Asbury Park. Bettie's Bombshells has a variety of 1950's outfits.
Anyone who forgets his or her swimsuit won't have to worry with Asbury Park's shops.
There's plenty to do on the Asbury Park boardwalk other than eating and shopping. Bike riding is also popular.
You can also get your palm read on the Asbury Park boardwalk.
Madam Marie reads palms on the Asbury Park boardwalk.
Asbury Park has many activities for children, including this boardwalk water park.
Asbury Park has an artistic community. You can find murals like this one on the boardwalk.
Street art can be found throughout Asbury Park.
Many murals can be found on the Asbury Park boardwalk.
The Asbury Park Boardwalk has kiosks of food in addition to sit-down restaurants.
The Mayfair Boardwalk Grill has been on the Asbury Park boardwalk for 50 years.
Pop's Garage is an inexpensive Mexican dinner on the Asbury Park boardwalk.
Two tacos with rice and beans will run you $12 at Pop's Garage in Asbury Park. There is also a two tacos for $6 deal.
Pop's Garage serves sustainable Mexican fare.
The Jersey Shore is also known for its great pizza and pasta. Porta in Asbury Park serves a variety of pizzas and pastas including this Margherita pizza.
Porta also has meaty pizzas.
Wonder Bar is a live music venue that also serves up popular beach burgers in Asbury Park.
Asbury Park has a variety of bars including Asbury Festhalle and Biergarten, a German beer hall.
The Stone Pony concert venue is known for being the place where Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi first performed.
The Stone Pony is one of the most well-known concert venues in New Jersey.
The new Outpost in Asbury Park is an immersive rest stop for touring artists.
The new Outpost is being dubbed the "SoHo House for musicians.” It has free amenities that include a Gibson recording studio, a yoga and fitness center, an outdoor deck area and laundry and showers,
The Outpost was developed by The Participation Agency. The firm plans to open more along musical tour routes, including Las Vegas. It has already opened one in El Paso.
The Asbury Hotel has many communal areas that play hosts to musical performances.
The Asbury Hotel opened last year with a pool and a rooftop bar.

Jersey Shore

Two beach towns in New Jersey are making a comeback--Asbury Park and Atlantic City—thanks to two key openings.

The historic Asbury Lanes reopened after a multi-year renovation. Asbury Lanes, a vintage bowling alley and bar built in the 1960s, joins The Stone Pony has the most prominent music venues in this beach town. None other than Bruce Springsteen took the stage for the bowling alley’s re-opening last month.

Meanwhile, Atlantic City now has a brand new hotel and casino complex—the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. Located directly on the boardwalk, the 17-acre property has more than 20 restaurants, 2,200 slots and 120 table games, and two entertainment venues — Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena and Sound Waves. More than 300 live performances have been announced.

The hotel has 2,000 guestrooms and suites, a Rock Spa and Salon, a Body Rock Fitness Center, and the Rock Shop featuring Hard Rock merchandise and music memorabilia.

The property even has its own gas service station and car wash—the RockTane Gas & Wash—for those taking a road trip to the casino.  

Five things to love about the Jersey Shore

Montreal

This Canadian city comes alive in the summer. This has been a party year in general as Montreal has been celebrating its 375th birthday.

The Festival International de Jazz de Montréal runs through July 7. The Guinness Book of World Records declared it the largest jazz festival in the world in 2004. Hundreds of concerts are taking place at the downtown Quartier des Spectacles.

From July 5 to 15, people can watch local talent show off their circus skills at the Montreal Completement Cirque. The indoor-outdoor fest unites Montréal’s key circus companies.

From July 5 to 28, Zoofest & OFF JFL shows off emerging talent in comedy, theater, music, and other genres.

Montréal Comiccon, running from July 6 to 8, will bring big-name stars from the worlds of science-fiction, fantasy, horror, video games, and comic books to the Palais des congrès de Montréal. More than 60,000 attendees and dozens of stars such as David Duchovny, Chuck Norris, Pamela Anderson, and Val Kilmer are expected this year.

From July 7 to Aug. 8, L’International des Feux Loto-Québec draws world-class pyrotechnicians from all over the world to show off their fireworks displays. The best spot to watch the fireworks is from the grandstands at La Ronde.

Festival International Nuits D’Afrique, from July 10 to 22, showcases African and African-influenced music at numerous indoor and free outdoor shows.

The Just For Laughs Festival, from July 11 to 29, brings both A-List comedians and up-and-comers together to perform at galas and club shows. It takes part in the sprawling outdoor site in the Quartier des Spectacles.

