AFP AFP_17Q3I0 I DIP FIN
TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin attend a joint press conference after a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, on July 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan SMIALOWSKIBRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_17Q3I0
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI, AFP/Getty Images

WASHINGTON – The White House has been working overtime to quell criticism of President Donald Trump's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin as a growing number of Republicans have pushed back on that meeting.   

The White House began its damage control effort in a missive sent to Republicans on Capitol Hill on Monday night. The email, obtained by USA TODAY, maintains that the president believes Russia meddled in the U.S. 2016 election, a position that is contrary to the president's own words spoken during the Helsinki meeting.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

"As the president said, nothing would be easier politically than to refuse to meet with President Putin, but he would happily take political risks to pursue peace than risk peace to pursue politics,” the talking points read.

“For over a year and half, the president has repeatedly said he believes the intelligence agencies when they said Russia interfered in American elections,” the email continues before listing a series of quotes from the president saying he backs the intelligence community.

Few Republicans appeared to be using that playbook on Tuesday. Even Trump’s defenders, like Ohio Rep. Warren Davidson, acknowledged his statements Monday were not “his finest hour." 

During the press conference, Trump appeared to accept Putin's denial that Russia attempted to influence the 2016 election and he blamed U.S. "foolishness" on frosty relations between the two countries.

"So I have great confidence in my intelligence people, but I will tell you that President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today," Trump said.

"I have President Putin; he just said it’s not Russia," Trump said. "I will say this: I don’t see any reason why it would be."

More: The 10 strongest statements from GOP lawmakers to President Trump: Russia is not our friend

More: President Trump blames media for criticism over Putin news conference

More: Full transcript of Trump-Putin presser: World leaders punt claims of election meddling

More: Sanctions, censure, expulsions: Congress weighs options to counter Trump

More: Republican in heart of Ohio's Trump country resigns over summit with Putin

More: Sean Hannity's interview with Donald Trump after the Russia summit was just embarrassing

Contributing: Nicole Gaudiano 

GOP lawmakers statements to President Trump: Russia is not our friend
01 / 10
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. From his Tweet: "Foreign policy must be based on reality, not hyperbole or wishful thinking. And the reality is #Russia is an adversary. Because #Putin doesnÕt believe in win/win scenarios & thinks only way to make Russia stronger is to make U.S. weaker. Any approach not based on this will fail."
02 / 10
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. From her Tweet" As a member of the House Armed Services Committee, I am deeply troubled by President TrumpÕs defense of Putin against the intelligence agencies of the U.S. & his suggestion of moral equivalence between the U.S. and Russia. Russia poses a grave threat to our national security. President Donald Trump gives his pen to Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., after signing one of various bills in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, March 27, 2017.
03 / 10
Sen.Richard Burr, R-N.C., Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman “Russia has conducted a coordinated cyberattack on state election systems, and hacked critical infrastructure," he said. "They have used social media to sow chaos and discord in our society. They have beaten and harassed U.S. diplomats and violated anti-proliferation treaties. Any statement by Vladimir Putin contrary to these facts is a lie and should be recognized as one by the President. “Vladimir Putin is not our friend and never has been. Nor does he want to be our friend. His regime’s actions prove it. We must make clear that the United States will not tolerate hostile Russian activities against us or our allies.”
04 / 10
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska. "I’m stunned that President Trump failed to take this opportunity to confront President Putin about the interference in our elections. President Trump ultimately validated Putin at the expense of American intelligence by giving credence to Putin’s claim to have not interfered in our elections. While we were not privileged to what was said in the private conversations, it was a missed opportunity for President Trump to not publicly state his support for the conclusions of American intelligence officials and demand Russia not interfere in any future elections. Collusion aside and regardless of what happened before, President Trump should have demanded it never happen again. Sadly, President Trump did not defend America to the Russian president, and for the world to see. Instead, what I saw today was not ‘America First,’ it was simply a sad diminishment of our great nation.”
05 / 10
Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., Senate Foreign Relations Chairman. “I felt like that everyone who’s dealt with Putin understands fully that the best way to deal with him is through strength,” Corker told reporters. “I just feel like the president’s comments made us look like a nation, more like a pushover.”
06 / 10
Rep. Ed Royce, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. “I disagree with the president’s comments. There is simply no comparing the actions of the United States and Vladimir Putin. While the United States promotes democracy and human rights, Vladimir Putin has invaded Ukraine, backed Assad’s gas attacks on the Syrian people, and used cyber-attacks and propaganda campaigns to undermine our democracy. Putin’s actions, and his alone, are why U.S.-Russia relations are at a low point. “As we approach the November midterm elections, it is critical that Putin understand he will pay a steep price for any further interference in our democratic process. Congress has provided important tools to hold Russia accountable for its meddling. The administration needs to use them to the fullest extent.”
07 / 10
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, called Trump a “novice politician” and said the damage inflicted by Trump’s “naiveté, egotism, false equivalence, and sympathy for autocrats is difficult to calculate.” "No prior president has ever abased himself more abjectly before a tyrant,"
08 / 10
Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. "Russia is not our friend. Russia attempted to undermine the fundamentals of our democracy, impugn the reliability of the 2016 election, and sow the seeds of discord among Americans," Gowdy said in a statement. "I am confident former CIA Director and current Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, DNI Dan Coats, Ambassador Nikki Haley, FBI Director Chris Wray, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and others will be able to communicate to the President it is possible to conclude Russia interfered with our election in 2016 without delegitimizing his electoral success."
09 / 10
House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis. "There is no question that Russia interfered in our election and continues attempts to undermine democracy here and around the world," he stated. "The president must appreciate that Russia is not our ally. There is no moral equivalence between the United States and Russia, which remains hostile to our most basic values and ideals. The United States must be focused on holding Russia accountable and putting an end to its vile attacks on democracy."
10 / 10
Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz. "I never thought I would see the day when our American President would stand on the stage with the Russian President and place blame on the United States for Russian aggression. This is shameful."
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com