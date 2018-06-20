The White House rushed Wednesday to get out President Donald Trump's executive order ending the administration's border separation policy. And it showed. 

In the first version of the order released by the White House, the word separation is misspelled in the document's title as "seperation." The typo was quickly fixed but screenshots of the gaffe appeared on social media even quicker. 

Posts about the slip-up spread quickly. The Trump administration has a history of typos and the misspelling reinforced the perception that Trump's change on the issue was abrupt. 

The order aims to fix a problem created by the "zero tolerance" policy on illegal immigration announced by Attorney General Jeff Sessions last month. Under that policy, all undocumented immigrants are detained, even those traveling with children.

The mounting arrests and growing number of children torn from their parents led to a massive outcry across the U.S. and around the world. Even Republican lawmakers and first lady Melania Trump objected to the policy and helped drive Trump to end it (although he plans to continue detaining migrant families). 

June political cartoons from the USA TODAY NETWORK
The cartoonist's homepage, knoxnews.com/opinion/charlie-daniel
The cartoonist's homepage, freep.com/opinion/mike-thompson
The cartoonist's homepage, courier-journal.com/opinion
The cartoonist's homepage, pnj.com/opinion
The cartoonist's homepage, clarionledger.com/opinion
If the president is asking "legal scholars" if he can pardon himself, does that not raise any red flags? late-night comic James Corden asks, https://usat.ly/2Jl6h50
The cartoonist's homepage, clarionledger.com/opinion
The cartoonist's homepage, citizen-times.com/voices-views
The cartoonist's homepage, courier-journal.com/opinion
The cartoonist's homepage, knoxnews.com/opinion/charlie-daniel
Originally published in June 2015. The cartoonist's homepage, indystar.com/opinion/varvel
The cartoonist's homepage, courier-journal.com/opinion
The cartoonist's homepage, indystar.com/opinion/varvel
The cartoonist's homepage, freep.com/opinion/mike-thompson
The cartoonist's homepage, clarionledger.com/opinion
The cartoonist's homepage, knoxnews.com/opinion/charlie-daniel
The cartoonist's homepage, freep.com/opinion/mike-thompson
The cartoonist's homepage, indystar.com/opinion/varvel
The cartoonist's homepage, azcentral.com/opinions/benson
The cartoonist's homepage, knoxnews.com/opinion/charlie-daniel
The cartoonist's homepage, news-press.com/opinion
The cartoonist's homepage, freep.com/opinion/mike-thompson
The cartoonist's homepage, pnj.com/opinion
The cartoonist's homepage, knoxnews.com/opinion/charlie-daniel
The cartoonist's homepage, citizen-times.com/voices-views
Kim Kardashian visited the White House to request that a grandma be released from prison. But late-night comedian Trevor Noah says she should take over! https://usat.ly/2xvWmYN
The cartoonist's homepage, pnj.com/opinion
The cartoonist's homepage, clarionledger.com/opinion
The cartoonist's homepage, indystar.com/opinion/varvel
The cartoonist's homepage, clarionledger.com/opinion
Matt Bevin is Kentucky governor. The cartoonist's homepage, courier-journal.com/opinion
The cartoonist's homepage, indystar.com/opinion/varvel
The cartoonist's homepage, clarionledger.com/opinion
The cartoonist's homepage, azcentral.com/opinions/benson
The cartoonist's homepage, clarionledger.com/opinion
The cartoonist's homepage, indystar.com/opinion/varvel
The cartoonist's homepage, azcentral.com/opinions/benson
Mississippi's new general license plates have "In God We Trust" on the tag. The cartoonist's homepage, clarionledger.com/opinion
The cartoonist's homepage, freep.com/opinion/mike-thompson
The cartoonist's homepage, courier-journal.com/opinion
The cartoonist's homepage, pnj.com/opinion
The cartoonist's homepage, knoxnews.com/opinion/charlie-daniel
The cartoonist's homepage, courier-journal.com/opinion
The cartoonist's homepage, clarionledger.com/opinion
The cartoonist's homepage, azcentral.com/opinions/benson
The cartoonist's homepage, indystar.com/opinion/varvel
The cartoonist's homepage, courier-journal.com/opinion
The cartoonist's homepage, indystar.com/opinion/varvel
The cartoonist's homepage, knoxnews.com/opinion/charlie-daniel
The cartoonist's homepage, pnj.com/opinion
The cartoonist's homepage, knoxnews.com/opinion/charlie-daniel
The cartoonist's homepage, clarionledger.com/opinion
The cartoonist's homepage, pnj.com/opinion
The cartoonist's homepage, freep.com/opinion/mike-thompson
The cartoonist's homepage, knoxnews.com/opinion/charlie-daniel
The cartoonist's homepage, pnj.com/opinion
The cartoonist's homepage, azcentral.com/opinions/benson
The cartoonist's homepage, indystar.com/opinion/varvel
The cartoonist's homepage, azcentral.com/opinions/benson
May 1, 2018
The homepage of the cartoonist, David Cohen, citizen-times.com/voices-views
The cartoonist's homepage, indystar.com/opinion/varvel
The cartoonist's homepage, courier-journal.com/opinion
The cartoonist's homepage, clarionledger.com/opinion
The cartoonist's homepage, pnj.com/opinion
The cartoonist's homepage, knoxnews.com/opinion/charlie-daniel
The cartoonist's homepage, freep.com/opinion/mike-thompson
The cartoonist's homepage, courier-journal.com/opinion
The cartoonist's homepage, pnj.com/opinion
The cartoonist's homepage, citizen-times.com/voices-views
The cartoonist's homepage, freep.com/opinion/mike-thompson
The farm bill, which included stricter work requirements for receiving food stamps, failed May 18, 2018, in the House of Representatives. The cartoonist's homepage, freep.com/opinion/mike-thompson
The cartoonist's homepage, citizen-times.com/voices-views
The cartoonist's homepage, azcentral.com/opinions/benson
The cartoonist's homepage, knoxnews.com/opinion/charlie-daniel
The cartoonist's homepage, indystar.com/opinion/varvel
The cartoonist's homepage, azcentral.com/opinions/benson
The cartoonist's homepage, clarionledger.com/opinion
The cartoonist's homepage, courier-journal.com/opinion
The cartoonist's homepage, indystar.com/opinion/varvel
The cartoonist's homepage, courier-journal.com/opinion
The cartoonist's homepage, citizen-times.com/voices-views
The cartoonist's homepage, freep.com/opinion/mike-thompson
The cartoonist's homepage, news-press.com/opinion
The cartoonist's homepage, courier-journal.com/opinion
The cartoonist's homepage, azcentral.com/opinions/benson
The cartoonist's homepage, pnj.com/opinion
The cartoonist's homepage, courier-journal.com/opinion
The cartoonist's homepage, citizen-times.com/voices-views
The cartoonist's homepage, knoxnews.com/opinion/charlie-daniel
The cartoonist's homepage, freep.com/opinion/mike-thompson
A Leon County sheriff's deputy in Florida shoots a family's dog in its own yard while visiting without telling family members to just put him up or on a leash. The cartoonist's homepage, tallahassee.com/opinion
The cartoonist's homepage, citizen-times.com/voices-views
The cartoonist's homepage, citizen-times.com/voices-views
The cartoonist's homepage, clarionledger.com/opinion
The cartoonist's homepage, freep.com/opinion/mike-thompson
Florida State's Mike Martin broke NCAA records to become the winningest college baseball coach in history. The cartoonist's homepage, tallahassee.com/opinion
The cartoonist's homepage, knoxnews.com/opinion/charlie-daniel
The cartoonist's homepage, citizen-times.com/voices-views
The cartoonist's homepage, citizen-times.com/voices-views
The cartoonist's homepage, pnj.com/opinion
