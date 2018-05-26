Whitney Houston's family is responding to Pusha T's Daytona album art, which depicts the late singer's drug-strewn bathroom.

In an interview with People Saturday, Houston's cousin Damon Elliott slammed Kanye West (who produced the album) for using the photo, which West reportedly paid $85,000 for.

“I immediately got sick to my stomach because it took me right back to six years ago,” he said. “To do something for a publicity stunt to sell records, it’s absolutely disgusting... It hurt my family and my daughter. It’s petty. It’s tacky.”

He continued, referencing West's recent social media controversies, “I’ve watched the train wreck happening, but I didn’t think he’d go this far in invading someone’s family privacy."

West has not commented on the controversy but shared his thoughts on the album on Twitter Thursday.

Daytona is the first project out of Wyoming. I’m really proud of what we put together. We’ve spent a year and a half digging for samples and writing. I really appreciate the overwhelmingly positive response that we’ve been receiving. 🙏🙏🙏 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 24, 2018

"I’m really proud of what we put together," he wrote. "We’ve spent a year and a half digging for samples and writing. I really appreciate the overwhelmingly positive response that we’ve been receiving."

Houston died on Feb. 11, 2012. The official coroner's report said she drowned in her bathtub, with heart disease and cocaine use as contributing factors.

More: Stevie Wonder calls Kanye's slavery comments 'foolishness,' comparable to Holocaust denial

More: Greatest rapper alive? Kanye West has devolved into just another Internet troll

Kanye West's evolution: How 'Yeezus' was born

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com