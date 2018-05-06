 A year without Game of Thrones already has its fans frothing at the mouth for the final season. Though the final season of the HBO epic doesn't premiere until 2019, fans are placing bets on who will ultimately sit on the Iron Throne at the series's end. 

Jon Snow (played by Kit Harington) and Daenarys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) share the lead, 2-to-1, according to an online betting site Bovada, with many hoping for a happy resolution for arguably the series's two lead characters. They are followed by Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) 7-to-1, The Night King (Vladimír Furdík) 10-to-1 and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) 12-to-1. Fans of the hulking now undead brute, The Mountain (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) have the most to gain or lose with 150-to-1 odds. 

If Thrones taught audiences anything, it is to expect the unexpected. In the early seasons, Westeros was plagued with surprising deaths like The Red Wedding that shook popular culture. With Thrones going into its final season, it is anyone's throne. 

'Game of Thrones': Who didn't survive the Season 7 finale
Look at this gallery to find out who didn't survive the 'Game of Thrones' Season 7 finale. And we're not talking wights.
Lord Petyr "Litttlefinger" Baelish (Aidan Gillen), left, is one of the most successful schemers in Westeros. However, his deviousness catches up with him in the Season 7 finale, as Sansa Stark finds him guilty of treason and murder and her sister, Arya, executes him.
After Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen), right, spirited Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) out of King's Landing in the wake of Joffrey's murder, they become constant companions.
Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), left, and Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) head toward Winterfell in Season 5. This is not one of Littlefinger's better plans.
When Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen), right, and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) meet in the Winterfell crypt, he explains he is temporarily leaving her with the Boltons. This did not work out well for Sansa.
Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen), right, kisses Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) before leaving Winterfell. It's hardly a romantic embrace.
Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen), left, and Lady Olenna Tyrell (Diana Rigg), exchange cold greetings. The two plotted King Joffrey's death.
At the request of Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), right, Littlefinger brings reinforcements to help Jon Snow win the Battle of the Bastards.
Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen), right, tells Jon Snow (Kit Harington) that he saved him in the Battle of the Bastards and that he loves his half-sister, Sansa.
As you can see, Jon Snow (Kit Harington), does not take well to the comments he hears from Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen).
With Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), right, in charge of Winterfell, Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) continues to offer advice. She doesn't always welcome it.
If that's a suspicious look from Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), left, it's justified. Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) has secretly pitted Sansa against her sister, Arya. If it's any consolation, just before Arya slit Lord Baelish's throat, Sansa thanked him for the many lessons he had taught her.
