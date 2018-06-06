The coveted 'I voted today' sticker.
Megan Raposa / Argus Leader

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Voters in Minnehaha County had to walk away from the polls in Tuesday's primary without their coveted "I voted" stickers.

Don't worry. It's wasn't a secret plot to ruin South Dakotans' Instagram plans. 

County Auditor Bob Litz said it was merely an oversight. 

Litz keeps the stickers at the county's election center and said workers were told to put them in polling location boxes. But for some reason, the stickers didn't make it that far. 

He's unsure why, he said. 

"If that's all you've got to write about tonight, then I say we're doing pretty good," Litz told the Argus Leader

The stickers aren't required by the state to give out, so it is what it is, Litz said.

More: Tuesday's primary elections: Three key takeaways

More: From New Jersey to California, voters have their say in hotly contested primaries

Primary voters head to the polls in several states
01 / 17
Voters arrive to cast their ballots during the Alabama Primary election at Huntingdon College on June 5, 2018 in Montgomery, Ala.
02 / 17
Voters cast their ballots in California's primary election at the Santa Monica City Hall polling station in Santa Monica, Calif. on June 5, 2018.
03 / 17
Voters line up to cast a ballot in the Iowa primary at Des Moines Roosevelt High School on June 5, 2018 in Des Moines, Iowa.
04 / 17
Election assistant Wayne Martin hangs an American flag outside a polling station at Robert F. Kennedy Elementary School in Los Angeles on June 5, 2018. Voter turnout was expected to be light because people voted in advance.
05 / 17
Shannon Kaster and her son Von, 5, fill out her primary ballot at the Forest Avenue Library Tuesday, June 5, 2018 in Des Moines, Iowa.
06 / 17
Alabama gubernatorial candidate Tommy Battle talks with the press outside First Baptist Church in Huntsville, Ala., after voting on June 5, 2018. Alabama voters went to the polls Tuesday to make their choices for governor in party primaries.
07 / 17
Howard Sherman, Democratic candidate for his party's nomination for the U.S. senate seat held by Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, right and his wife, actress Sela Ward, discuss election issues in a Jackson, Miss., soul food restaurant, with customer Earnest Clincy on June 5, 2018.
08 / 17
Nila, left, and Max Williams vote in the U.S. congressional election primaries at the Oxford Conference Center in Oxford, Miss. on June 5, 2018. Mississippi voters on Tuesday are casting ballots in party primaries for one U.S. Senate seat and two U.S. House seats.
09 / 17
Christopher PapouchiIs gets help casting his ballot from his son, Nicholas, 2 on June 5, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif.
10 / 17
Voters walk to a precinct place at the Sierra 2 Center for the Arts and Community to cast their ballots on June 5, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Voters are casting ballots in California's primary election, setting the stage for November races.
11 / 17
Bob Hugin, a Republican candidate running in New Jersey primary election for U.S. Senate, gestures while exiting his polling place after casting his vote on June 5, 2018 at the Lincoln-Hubbard School in Summit, N.J.
12 / 17
Voters fill in their ballots while voting in the Iowa Primary at the Valley Evangelical Church on June 5, 2018, in West Des Moines, Iowa.
13 / 17
Luke Arnold, 3, and his brother Case, 6, watch as their mother Jessica's ballot goes into the counting machine as she votes in the state's primary election on June 5, 2018, at United Methodist Church in Long Beach, Miss.
14 / 17
New Jersey State Senator Jeff Van Drew, (D) 1st District, arrives at the Ocean View Fire Hall in Dennis Township, N.J., to cast his vote in the mid-term primary election on June 5, 2018.
15 / 17
Volunteers Alex Smith and Janice MacGurn set up a sign for a primary polling station at a home residence on June 5, 2018 in San Diego. There are several highly competitive races throughout the state, including those for governor and U.S. House and Senate seats.
16 / 17
Motorists drop off their ballots at the Registrar of Voters on primary election day June 5, 2018 in San Diego.
17 / 17
Joined by his wife Patti, left, Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa places his "I Voted" sticker on his jacket after casting his ballot at a polling station inside the Robert F. Kennedy Elementary School in Los Angeles June 5, 2018.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com