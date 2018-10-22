PORTLAND, Ore. – When Julieta Cordova declined to leave a tip at a Portland-area restaurant in early October, she didn’t expect her ethnicity to become an issue.

Cordova, a second-year law student at Willamette University in Salem, Oregon, decided not to tip after receiving what she described as “poor service.” She asked to speak with management. Cordova then explained her decision to not add gratuity to the manager, who responded by sneering, “This is America, and in America we tip.”

Cordova, a 27-year-old who was born and raised in Oregon, was stunned. She can’t be sure, but she’s confident the comment was a direct response to the color of her skin – brown – which she believes the manager interpreted to mean she was not from the United States and didn’t belong.

Cordova’s experience highlights a growing national trend of immigration issues bulldozing their way to the front of conversations, often in stark – and formerly taboo – ways. Emboldened by President Donald Trump’s rhetoric, anti-immigrant groups are popping up everywhere, determined to push forward their agenda – even in reliably blue Oregon.

In November, Oregonians will vote on Measure 105, a ballot initiative that seeks to repeal the state’s sanctuary law protecting immigrants from discrimination and federal immigration laws. It’s the oldest of its kind in the nation and often cited as a pillar of Oregon’s national reputation as a liberal paradise populated by a bunch of tree-hugging progressives.

The local organization pushing the ballot measure has been linked to white nationalism and was labeled an anti-immigrant hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. Sheriffs from half the counties across the state have backed the initiative, one of four conservative-leaning measures on the November ballot, which also includes an anti-abortion measure.

From a distance, it’s a surprising flurry of right-wing activity for a state that has voted blue in every presidential election since 1988. But look closer, and you’ll see that Oregon, a state that once banned black people from moving in, has a history of divisiveness.

“The people who characterize us as being really liberal,” Cordova said, “they haven’t spent much time in this state.”

One of only seven sanctuary states

In the simplest terms, sanctuary status means local police cannot detain individuals based solely on their immigration status and/or inform federal immigration agents about a person’s immigration status. While sanctuary cities are relatively common around the U.S., Oregon is one of only seven sanctuary states.

Andrea Williams, executive director at Causa, Oregon’s largest immigrant rights organization and chair of the campaign against the ballot measure, said critics misunderstand the existing state law and how it relates to practices carried out by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

Dozens of immigration advocates and supporters attend a rally outside of Trump Tower along Fifth Avenue on August 15, 2017 in New York City. The activists were rallying on the five-year anniversary of President Obama's executive order, DACA - Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, protecting undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

Spencer Platt, Getty Images

“It’s important to know that this is not a law that protects people from being deported,” Williams said. “A true sanctuary law would be one where undocumented families feel safe. But they don’t, because ICE is out there doing their job on the daily. And there’s nothing the state can do to prevent that.”

To Williams’ point: ICE announced in April 2017 that 84 undocumented immigrants had been arrested in a three-day sweep of the Pacific Northwest, including 23 Portland-area residents.

The roundups are part of the Trump administration's efforts to carry out the president’s agenda. Since announcing his campaign for president in 2015, Trump has accused Mexico of sending murderers and rapists to the U.S. and promised to build a wall along the southern border. In his first year of office, he oversaw a 41 percent spike in the number of undocumented immigrants arrested, up from 2016. He’s also enforced a policy of separating children from their parents at the border and overturned temporary protections for immigrants from countries that suffered war or major natural disasters.

Oregonians For Immigration Reform, the organization trying to repeal Oregon’s sanctuary law, has a “what do we got to lose?” attitude when it comes to Measure 105. They figure if there’s any time to act, it’s now.

“We’re in favor of the same level of immigration we had for the first 200 years, in which we grew to be the greatest country in the world: 230,000 people a year,” said Jim Ludwick, communications director for the group. “But we think it’s important to get rid of this sanctuary policy that rewards people who are in the country illegally.”

Immigrants made up just 4.7 percent of the U.S. population in 1970, according to the Migration Policy Institute. In 2016, that number had risen to 13.5 percent, or more than 43 million people.

In Oregon, Ramon Ramirez, a civil rights activist and political director of Pineros y Campesinos Unidos del Noroeste, the largest Latino organization in the state that represents farmworkers, remembers what it was like before the sanctuary law. Back then, Ramirez said, local police would partner with federal immigration officials and conduct roadblock raids. Every three months starting at 5 a.m., local police would stop cars holding people of color and ask to see their papers. Waiting on the side of the road were immigration buses ready to ship people back across the border.

Ramirez, 63, fears going back to that time. A part of him can’t believe the state is arguing over this law 31 years after it passed. A bigger part of him knows he shouldn’t be surprised. Oregon is pockets of blue, he said, surrounded by a whole bunch of red.

Home to the KKK

To understand how such conservative measures got on the ballot in a liberal state, it’s important to first brush up on two key components: Oregon has a deeply racist history and a ballot that’s easily accessible.

Oregon is the only state in the U.S. that explicitly began as whites only; when Oregon became a state in 1859, its constitution banned blacks and “mulattos,” or people of mixed ethnic heritage, from living in the state. Historians estimate the Ku Klux Klan boasted upwards of 35,000 members in Oregon in the 1920s, when the KKK had widespread influence throughout the state Legislature and law enforcement. Oregon was a “white utopia,” explained Juliet Stumpf, a professor at Lewis & Clark College in Portland who studies the intersection of criminal and immigration law.

“We had lash laws on the books for years. The whole idea was that no African-Americans could enter the state or remain here after sundown, and if they did, they were subject to a certain number of lashes,” said Stumpf, a 14-year Oregon resident who was shocked to learn about the state’s past. Oregon did not fully ratify the 14th Amendment – including the equal protection clause – until 1973, more than a hundred years after it became part of the U.S. Constitution.

“We have a very powerful history in Oregon of racism, and it’s hard to overcome that without really confronting it,” she added. “It’s not like one day we’re openly racist and then the next day we’re progressive and hippy and everything is fine.”

Oregon is still predominantly Caucasian. According to the 2010 Census, 78 percent of the state is white, while 12 percent is Latino and 4 percent is Asian. African-Americans and Native Americans each make up 2 percent of the state’s demographics.

The state’s ballot initiative process also reflects Oregon’s unique political landscape.

Experts refer to Oregon’s ballot as “cheap” because the number of signatures needed is so low that it doesn’t cost much to pay a signature-gathering group to collect them. To get the anti-sanctuary state measure on the ballot, for example, organizers only needed to collect 88,184 signatures in a state home to 4 million people.

Conservatives love testing Oregon’s liberal reputation. Oregon has had more than 30 anti-LGBTQ measures on the ballot over the last few decades, more than almost any other state in the country. This fall, there’s also an anti-abortion measure on the ballot, a stark contrast for a state considered the most pro-choice in the nation.

Becca Uherbelau is the executive director at Our Oregon, a coalition that works to pass progressive measures and stop what it considers harmful or hateful measures. Uherbelau said this year’s conservative initiatives got onto the ballot partially because of questionable tactics. Signature gathers for Measure 105 were accused of allegedly telling people that signing the petition would help maintain Oregon’s sanctuary status, not repeal it. A criminal investigation by the Oregon Department of Justice into the matter was dropped and referred back to the Secretary of State’s office, which declined to investigate further.

In Nevada, a similar anti-sanctuary ballot initiative was thrown out by a Carson City judge who deemed it “excessively broad and general” and likely to confuse voters.

Measure 105 in Oregon is confusing in its own right: If yes, you want a sanctuary state, you vote no on 105.

A badge of honor

Supporters of the anti-sanctuary state ballot measure don’t seem bothered by the accusations of foul play.

Ludwick has a routine he likes to do anytime he’s at an Oregonians For Immigration Reform event. At rallies, he’s inevitably asked the same question: What does he think about the Southern Poverty Law Center designating Oregonians For Immigration Reform a hate group?

“I’ve got a button for when I go give a speech and someone brings that up,” Ludwick said. “I pull the button out of my pocket. It says ‘SPLC hates me’ and I wear it as a badge of honor. Quite frankly, I’d be disappointed if we didn’t make their bad guy list, because it means we’re being successful.”

Founded in 2000, Oregonians For Immigration Reform has a history of fighting against progressive immigrant rights. In May 2013, then-Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber signed into law a bill that granted driver cards to undocumented Oregon residents. Almost immediately after, Oregonians For Immigration Reform started collecting signatures to challenge it. They succeeded, and in November 2014, Oregonians voted nearly 2 to 1 to repeal the driver’s card law, which never went into effect.

“We were outspent 10-1 in that campaign, and every newspaper came out against us like they’re doing now, and we won by almost a million votes,” Ludwick said. “We feel confident this time, too. We’ll probably be outspent 30 or 20 to 1 … but what do we got to lose? The odds are totally against us; we’re just a group of regular folks competing against big-money interest.”

When Ludwick says “big-money interest,” he’s referring to organizations such as Nike and Columbia Sportswear, which have come out in favor of keeping the sanctuary state status and encouraged people to vote “no” on 105. Presidents of the state’s two flagship universities, Oregon and Oregon State, have also voiced their opposition to 105, as has current Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, who is up for re-election.

The Southern Poverty Law Center notes that Oregonians For Immigration Reform has ties, including financial, to the Federation for American Immigration Reform or FAIR, founded by white nationalist John Tanton. Tanton’s views are extreme, to say the least. In a 1993 letter, Tanton wrote, “For European-American society and culture to persist requires a European-American majority, and a clear one at that.” Kendoll, president of Oregonians For Immigration Reform, told Portland’s Willamette Week newspaper in 2014 that immigrants represent “an organized assault on our culture.”

It’s hard to say if the anti-sanctuary state measure will pass or flop. While sheriffs from Oregon’s three largest counties – Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas – defend keeping the sanctuary law, 18 sheriffs from smaller counties signed a letter authored by Clatsop County Sheriff Tom Bergin in support of overturning the law.

“We’re not going to do raids like they did in the '60s and '70s,” Bergin said. “We’re not going to pick them (undocumented immigrants) up and throw them out of the country. That’s ludicrous.”

President Donald Trump

Carolyn Kaster, AP

Bergin said he’s supporting Measure 105 because “we’re so overwhelmed in our state prison population,” and he doesn’t think Oregon taxpayers should have to bear that financial burden when some of that population is comprised of undocumented immigrants. He’s also worried about the future of his state.

“I think (this measure) goes back to the sovereignty of our nation,” he said. “I mean, look at California, what a mess … If we provide a safe haven for criminals, of course they’re going to hide here.”

Standing up to the 'Trump agenda'

Passed in 1987, Oregon’s law was originally written as an anti-racial profiling law rather than a so-called sanctuary state law, according to bill’s author, Rocky Barilla, a retired Oregon attorney legislator.

Barilla proposed the law after Delmiro Trevino, an Oregon resident of Mexican heritage who was living in Independence, just outside of Salem, experienced harassment by local police in 1977. While eating dinner at a restaurant, police demanded proof of Trevino’s immigration status. The questions infuriated him. Together with Barilla, Trevino filed a lawsuit against the Polk County Sheriff’s office, arguing that local authorities had no business doing the work of federal immigration agents. The case was dismissed, but Barilla and the U.S. Attorney’s Office agreed local police wouldn’t act as federal immigration agents anymore.

Ten years later, Barilla’s bill was approved by the Oregon state Legislature with overwhelming bipartisan support; there were only two “no” votes combined in the state House and Senate.

Barilla, who now lives in California, said that asking local police to do the work of federal immigration agents would be akin to being being OK with “local police asking to see your income tax reform, or federal agents enforcing parking laws.”

He and others working against Measure 105 worry that if it’s passed, immigrants will retreat to the shadows, fearful of reporting any sort of crime or of going to the doctor when ill because of the threat of deportation.

Still, critics of the bill believe Oregonians are proud to be a state that passes groundbreaking progressive legislation – that’s what the sanctuary law was in 1987 – and that they’ll want to maintain that reputation.

Uherbelau of Our Oregon is confident Oregonians will be eager to “collectively resist the Trump agenda” come Election Day.

But if they don’t, and the conservative measures pass, maybe it’s time to rethink Oregon’s national reputation.

