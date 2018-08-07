A property manager was fired Thursday after she called the police on a black man for wearing socks in a Memphis community pool. Riverset Apartments announced they terminated Erica Walker after a Facebook post showing her calling the police went viral.

Camry Porter, who posted the video to Facebook, said she believes Walker singled out her family because they were the only black family there.

"It was a very embarrassing and very hurtful and horrible incident," Porter told WMAC Action News 5. “She has a family I'm sure she has to provide for, so I'm not going to say, 'Yay. I'm glad she's gotten fired,' but I do believe she deserves some consequences after her actions."

Porter, her boyfriend, and her two godchildren were enjoying the pool around noon on the 4th of July when she noticed a woman “constantly watching us and whispering amongst her friends.”

Porter said her boyfriend was sitting poolside, dangling his feet in the water with socks on when Walker approached him, telling him repeatedly to take his socks off. Walker identified herself as the property manager.

At this point, Porter said she intervened to ask what the problem was, and Walker reportedly responded that “no socks, tshirts, hats, or things of that nature are allowed in the pool.”

Porter said she saw many other people in violation of this rule. She then asked for identification, and Walker told her she and her guests needed to leave. Porter refused, and Walker called the police. She said an officer showed up about 20 minutes later and they chose to leave.

Memphis police could not immediately be reached for comment.

The post, which has been shared nearly 10,000 times, has sparked outrage.

The incident comes just after a North Carolina man lost his job after he called the police on a black woman attempting to enter a community pool with her ID.

