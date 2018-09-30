CAMARILLO, Calif. – A woman who’d been held against her will in a California apartment managed to get her captor's gun and shoot him in self-defense early Saturday, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 12:35 a.m. PDT Saturday, and upon arriving, deputies found the man, identified as Raphael Bhatti, 25, of Thousand Oakseway. Deputies confirmed Bhatti had suffered a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital, and although serious, the wound was not life-threatening, authorities said.

Meanwhile, authorities were also dispatched at about the same time to the Villa De Los Robles apartment complex inThousand Oaks, which is nearby. The female victim was found at an apartment and also taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries, authorities said.

Authorities said they learned Bhatti had held the woman against her will for several hours in an apartment. While the victim was in the apartment, Bhatti injured her, pointed a firearm at her and threatened to kill her, sexually battered her and used force to prevent her from leaving, according to authorities.

The woman was eventually able to take the gun when Bhatti was distracted and shoot him in self-defense, according to Sgt. Eric Buschow of the Thousand Oaks Police Department.

Investigators said they found evidence at the residence that backed up the woman’s statement, including two firearms.

Further investigation revealed Bhatti was a convicted felon with a criminal history in Virginia and Maryland, authorities said.

A records check of one of the firearms revealed it had been reported as stolen in Prince William County, Virginia. Authorities said they determined Bhatti was a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, a felony.

As of Saturday afternoon, Bhatti was still in the hospital and had not been arrested by authorities, although the investigation was ongoing. Bhatti was to be taken into custody once discharged from the hospital, Buschow said.

