TripAdvisor names the USA's best landmarks for 2018

Is the Taj Mahal worth a visit? How about the Statue of Liberty? Travelers who leave reviews on on TripAdvisor have strong opinions on the best destinations and attractions, and the site compiled them for its annual Travelers Choice awards.

Angkor Wat, the ancient complex in Cambodia, was recognized as the world's best landmark for the second straight year. Alcatraz Island was tops in the USA, and No. 8 in the world rankings. See the slideshow above for the top 25 travel attractions in the USA and the top ten around the world.

The world's top 10 airlines for 2018, according to TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor names the world's top destinations for 2018

World's best beaches: 2018 TripAdvisor award winners

TripAdvisor's top hotels for 2018

TripAdvisor's 'Destinations on the Rise' in 2018

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com