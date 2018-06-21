Dedrick D. Williams
Courtesy of Broward County Sheriff's Dept.

A suspect has been arrested in connection to rapper XXXTentacion's death.

Dedrick D. Williams, 22, was arrested by Broward County Sheriff's Dept. Wednesday on murder charges, according to a police statement obtained by USA TODAY Thursday. He was taken into custody shortly before 7 p.m. in Pompano Beach.

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was ambushed by two suspects as he pulled his electric BMW i8 away from RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla. (The dealership lists its address as Pompano Beach).

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:40 p.m. ET Monday.

This story is developing. 

Fans mourn the death of XXXTentacion
01 / 10
A mourner of XXXTentacion ties balloons to a pole at a memorial, June 19, 2018, outside Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla., where the troubled rapper was killed the day before.
02 / 10
Lillian Marino, 18, brings balloons and a candle to a memorial for rap singer XXXTentacion, Tuesday.
03 / 10
Fans and community members gather at the vigil for rap singer XXXTentacion in Deerfield Beach, Fla., near the site where he was killed. The 20-year-old rising star, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was shot outside the motorcycle dealership on Monday, when two armed susp
04 / 10
Fans and mourners of rap singer XXXTentacion make an "X" sign by a memorial.
05 / 10
A fan lights a candle for XXXTentacion.
06 / 10
Lenar Nesmith, of Pompano Beach, Fla., a fan of rap singer XXXTentacion, writes a message on the sidewalk, Tuesday.
07 / 10
Balloons are lifted, Tuesday, at the memorial, for murdered XXXTentacion.
08 / 10
A mourner of XXXTentacion prepares to leave a stuffed bear marked "Hope" like the title of one of his recent songs.
09 / 10
X's mark the memorial with candles for rap singer XXXTentacion in Florida.
10 / 10
Fans and mourners of rap singer XXXTentacion gather by a memorial, Tuesday.
