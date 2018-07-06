Want fries with that? Don't say "yes," just touch the screen.



McDonald's plans to add kiosks to thousands of stores nationwide to supplement in-store employees, transforming a part of America's most iconic food chain. Customers often buy more from a screen than a person, the company found.



“What we are finding is when people dwell more, they tend to select more," McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook told CNBC Monday. "So there is a little bit of an average check boost that comes with it.”

McDonald's will add kiosks to 1,000 stores every quarter — roughly 10 stores per day — over the next two years, Easterbrook told the network. And the U.S. is late to the game: Kiosks are already fully installed at stores in English-speaking markets such as the U.K. and Canada.

The kiosk in your hand will work, too: Mobile ordering capabilities will come to more stores, CNBC reported, with delivery options under consideration as well.

The Big Mac maker opened its gleaming new headquarters in Chicago Monday, housing 2,000 employees on the former grounds of Oprah Winfrey's Harpo Studios.

Both the headquarters and the kiosk are part of McDonald's bid to adapt to changing tastes in the 21st century, an effort that's also brought meatless McVegan burgers to some European stores.

Plastic straws, though? Don't expect McDonald's to ditch those soon: Shareholders in May rejected an early step toward banning them.

See the full interview at CNBC.

