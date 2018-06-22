Elvis Presley's 1962 Lockheed Jetstar L-1329 jet is up for auction
This red 1962 Lockheed JetStar JT 12-5 once flew Elvis, according to American’s staff at Roswell.
Built in, the Lockheed Jetstar L-1329 owned by Elvis Presley has been sitting at a New Mexico boneyard for more than 35 years.
Built in, the Lockheed Jetstar L-1329 owned by Elvis Presley has been sitting at a New Mexico boneyard for more than 35 years.
Built in, the Lockheed Jetstar L-1329 owned by Elvis Presley has been sitting at a New Mexico boneyard for more than 35 years.
Built in, the Lockheed Jetstar L-1329 owned by Elvis Presley has been sitting at a New Mexico boneyard for more than 35 years.
Built in, the Lockheed Jetstar L-1329 owned by Elvis Presley has been sitting at a New Mexico boneyard for more than 35 years.
Built in, the Lockheed Jetstar L-1329 owned by Elvis Presley has been sitting at a New Mexico boneyard for more than 35 years. Seen here is a sink.
Built in, the Lockheed Jetstar L-1329 owned by Elvis Presley has been sitting at a New Mexico boneyard for more than 35 years.
Built in, the Lockheed Jetstar L-1329 owned by Elvis Presley has been sitting at a New Mexico boneyard for more than 35 years.

In the market for a vintage Lockheed Jetstar once owned by the King of Rock and Roll?

If so, you’re in luck. One of the private jets previously owned by Elvis Presley is now up for auction.

The plane is currently sitting at a boneyard in Roswell, New Mexico, where it’s been in storage for more than 35 years.

But buyer beware. The 56-year-old plane needs some work, unrestored and unaltered since Elvis last owned it. The touches added by Elvis include gold-tone hardware, custom woodwork and inlays, red velvet seats and red shag carpet.

Pictures on the IronPlanet auction site show significant deterioration to the plane. Even the notes on the accompanying the auction page warn: “Missing items: Engines & cockpit components.” The plane is being sold “as is.”

Still, the aircraft is the only jet from Elvis’s three-plane fleet that remains privately owned. The other two are owned by the Graceland estate in Memphis, according to IronPlanet's auction page. 

It’s not clear what the jet might fetch, but the Robb Report magazine that focuses on luxury products like cars, yachts and jets offers this take:

"(T)he current owner bought the jet just last year for $430,000, well below its original multimillion-dollar estimate, so it may go for even less this time around. It’s not clear what one would do with the plane -- it would have to be disassembled and transported somewhere -- although it could potentially fetch millions if it was fully restored."

Bidding closes July 27.

