Memorial Day will soon be upon us. This is a somber day where we honor those who have given their lives in service to our country. The long weekend also signifies the start of summer and barbecue season, and it's filled with tons of sales. Typically, these discounts tend to be on big-ticket items like mattresses and home appliances, but there are plenty of other opportunities to save on things you need and want around the home. When it comes to sales on clothing, health and beauty products, and even electronics, you won't find too many discounts but if and when we find any, we'll be sure to add them here (so check back daily!).
We've rounded up the best Memorial sales happening right now and will continue to update them throughout the week, so be sure to check back daily to see what new offers have emerged.
Home Appliance Deals
- Amazon : The Kenmore Elite 70403, one of our favorite stainless steel refrigerators under $2,000, is $200 less than normal.
- Best Buy : Save up to 40% on top appliance deals like $500 off a Samsung Family Hub 4-Door Refrigerator. Plus, get a Google Home with purchase of two or more appliances totaling at least $1,499.
- Home Depot : Save up to 40% on appliances through June 6, such as a 41% discount on a GE GFW450SPKDG front-loading washer.
- Lowe's : Save up to 40% on appliances, including the LG Hom-Bot Robotic Vacuum (our favorite smart robot vacuum) which is 30% off through Friday, June 6.
- Maytag : If you buy select Maytag appliances from participating retailers like Lowe's and Best Buy, you can get a pretty sweet rebate (up to $700) as part of "May is Maytag Month." Check out all the details here.
- Sears : Save up to 40% on select appliances, and get 50% off Kenmore Elite washer and dryer pairs.
Check out our top picks for the best appliance deals of the weekend
Home and Outdoor Deals
- AllModern : Take an extra 15% off sale items with code "SPF15" from May 23 through Memorial Day.
- Amazon : Save up to 35% in Home & Furniture.
- Anthropologie : Get 20% off summer furniture and décor.
- Bed Bath & Beyond : Get up to 50% off kitchen, dining, and bedding products.
- Birch Lane : Take an extra 15% off Memorial Day Sale items with the code "BLUESKIES."
- Crate and Barrel : Get 15% off full-priced items with the code "SAVE15" and save 30% on dinnerware and outdoor furniture.
- Dormify : Get 20% off with the code "MAKINGMEMS."
- eBay : Take an extra 15% off select home, garden, and sporting good products with the code "PMEMDAY." We love this giant inflatable flamingo float that's down from $73 to just $24.99.
- Home Depot : Save up to 30% on patio furniture and outdoor power tools, and save up to 15% on grills and smokers like the Weber Spirit II gas grill for $449.
- Houzz : Get up to 80% off bestselling furniture and home decor for Memorial Day.
- Lowe's : Save up to 20% on grills like Char-Broil, Weber, and Broil King.
- Sears : Get up to 30% off grills and up to 50% off patio furniture. Plus, get an extra 10% off with the code "SALUTE."
- Sur La Table : Sitewide sales on 11 different categories, including grilling, linens and ice cream.
- Thermoworks : Save 15% sitewide on the best meat thermometers we've ever tested.
- Wayfair : Save up to 70% on select furniture, bedding, decor, and outdoor.
Mattress Deals
- Allswell: Get 15% off the entire site from until May 28.
- Avocado Green Mattress : Save $150 on all mattresses with the code "HONOR2018" through May 31.
- Bear Mattress : Save $100 on purchases over $700 with the code "MD100" or save $200 on purchases over $1200 with the code "MD200."
- Casper: Get 10% off your order with the purchase of any mattress with code "SUMMER10."
- DreamCloud Sleep : Get $200 off a mattress if you order between now and Memorial Day.
- Eight Smart Mattress : Save $100 and get 2 free pillows (values at $250 total) with the code "USATODAY"
- Leesa : Get $150 off the Leesa mattress and $225 off the Sapira mattress now through May 22.
- Mattress Firm : Get a free Head Up 50 adjustable base when you spend $599 or more on any mattress purchase, and get a king mattress for the price of a queen or a queen mattress for the price of a twin until Thursday, June 5.
- Nectar Sleep : Save $125 on a mattress and get two free pillows if you order between now and Memorial Day.
- Sears : Save up to 60% off select brand mattresses.
Electronics Deals
- Amazon : The TCL is running an amazing sale on their C-Series 4K Smart TV. Get the 55-inch C807 for $499 and the 65-inch C807 for $799.
- Best Buy : Save up to $200 on select MacBooks and up to $500 on select 4K TVs.
- Dell : Save up to 40% on laptops, desktops, and electronics and up to 50% off gaming monitors.
- eBay : Take an extra 15% off select tech products with the code "PMEMDAY." Get 70% off the GoPRo Hero 4, 20% off the Xbox One S, and 17% off a Nintendo Switch.
- HP : Save up to 54% on select product like the HP Spectre x360 Convertible Laptop.
- Massdrop : The LG B7 OLED TV is on sale for $1,299.99 down from its typical $1,499.99.
Fashion Deals
- Ann Taylor : Get 40% off with the code "SOREADY."
- Anthropologie : Take an extra 40% off sale.
- ASOS : Save 30% on occasionwear.
- Banana Republic Factory : Save 50-70% on everything but clearance through 5/29.
- Coach : Save up to 50% on summer sale items.
- Dermstore : Save 20% sitewide with the code "CELEBRATE." Get the Harry Josh Pro Dryer 2000, our favorite hairdryer, for $50 off.
- eBags : Get 20% off sitewide with the code "PICNIC," including our favorite packing cubes.
- GAP : Save up to 50% on everything (plus an extra 20% online and free shipping) with the code "PARTY."
- J.Crew Factory : Get 50% off everything and get an extra 50% off sale items.
- Levi's : Save 30% on everything with the code "MAY30."
- Loft : Save 40% on everything with the code "LONGWKND."
- Nordstrom : Save up to 40% in the Half-Yearly Sale now through June 3.
- Nordstrom Rack : Take an extra 25% off clearance as part of their Clear the Rack Sale.
- Macy's : Get an extra 20% off the Memorial Day sale with the code "MEMDAY."
- Old Navy : Save 50% on tees, tanks, shorts, and swim, and 30% on all dresses.
- Ulta : Get 20% off any one item with the code "650805."
