Yvonne Strahovski and husband Tim Loden became new parents as they welcomed a baby boy to their family.

"The Handmaid's Tale” actress announced the birth on Instagram on Monday, Oct. 15. She wrote:

Strahovski was nominated for an Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for her role as the cold-and-complicated Serena Joy Waterford.

Over the summer, Strahovski talked about her pregnancy experience on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's podcast. She said she tried to mentally shield her baby from the often-disturbing storylines on “The Handmaid's Tale.” She also talked about a normal, but “gross” pregnancy symptom she had while filming:

"I had a very strange symptom, which is apparently a regular symptom that I've never heard anyone else have, where you have to constantly spit. So like excessive saliva. So once everybody knew I was pregnant, there were cups everywhere on set. I mean, it's so gross but I had to, I didn't have a choice!”

