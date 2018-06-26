TORNILLO, TX - JUNE 19: Children and workers are seen at a tent encampment recently built near the Tornillo Port of Entry on June 19, 2018 in Tornillo, Texas. The Trump administration is using the Tornillo tent facility to house immigrant children separated from their parents after they were caught entering the U.S. under the administration's zero tolerance policy. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775178701 ORIG FILE ID: 978850064
TORNILLO, Texas — The incident commander for a Texas tent city built to house children whose undocumented parents have been arrested at the border says the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy is "incredibly dumb, stupid."

The comments came as confusion deepened over the status of the policy: A top immigration official said prosecution of parents has been temporarily halted but also claimed that zero tolerance remained in effect.

The commander, who operates the facility through the BCFS non-profit, said he expects the tent city will shut down at the end of its 30-day contract July 13 because few undocumented adults with children are now being arrested. The air-conditioned tents house more than 300 boys and a handful of girls.

The commander, who like other workers on a media tour of the tent city asked not to be named, said he was frustrated by the intense scrutiny resulting from outrage over family separations at the border. 

Mark Weber, spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services, shrugged off the commander’s comments on family separations.

"Everyone is allowed to have their opinions," he said. "We also have educated opinions, and we welcome people in this country to express their opinion.”

President Donald Trump signed an executive order last week to stop family separations at the border. The result has been nationwide confusion as lawyers and law enforcement officials struggle to comply with the zero tolerance policy that calls for arrests. Courts have ruled that the children cannot be jailed for extended periods, thus the kids are being cared for in tent cities or in other youth facilities across the nation.

Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan said Monday that Trump’s executive order set in motion a temporary halt to prosecution of parents and guardians unless they had criminal history or the child’s welfare was in question. Still, he insisted the White House’s zero tolerance policy toward illegal entry remained intact.

“We can work on a plan where adults who bring kids across, who violate our laws, who risk their lives at the border could be prosecuted without an extended separation from their children,” McAleenan said. “We’re looking at how to implement that now.”

Trump has said he wants undocumented immigrants and their children simply sent home without asylum hearings. Opponents say such a policy would be unconstitutional and harsh, since many of the immigrants are fleeing violence and persecution in their native countries.

 "Congress would need to legislate what Trump says he wants, and this seems unlikely," legal scholar Carl Tobias, a professor at the University of Richmond School of Law, told USA TODAY. "Even were Congress to pass legislation, federal courts would probably find that it violates the Constitution."

Separating families, immigration policy draws protests
Protestors clash with law enforcement outside the Ernest Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, La. Monday, June 18, 2018 after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke at the National Sheriffs' Association opening session. Protestors were against the detainment and separation of immigrant children from the parents on the U.S. Border.
Luciana Villavicencio, 4, holds up a photo of her family on a cellphone during a press conference on June 18, 2018 regarding her father, Pablo Villavicencio. Ecuadorean Pablo Villavicencio was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement after delivering a pizza to Fort Hamilton Army base in Brooklyn, and was detained despite being in the process of adjusting his immigration status. His wife and two daughters are U.S. citizens.
People gather for a vigil lead by the Families Belong Together campaign on Fathers Day outside U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station calling for the end of family separation on June 17, 2018.
Yu Mei Chen, wife of detained Chinese national Xiu Qing You, cries during a protest in support of her husband on June 18, 2018 in New York City. You, a Queens father who has been in the U.S. for nearly 20 years, was detained by ICE agents when he went for his green card interview last month and is now being threatened with deportation back to China.
A two-year-old Honduran asylum seeker cries as her mother is searched and detained near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. The asylum seekers had rafted across the Rio Grande from Mexico and were detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents before being sent to a processing center for possible separation.
Central American asylum seekers wait as U.S. Border Patrol agents take them into custody on June 12, 2018 near McAllen, Texas. The families were then sent to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center for possible separation.
People gather for a vigil lead by the Families Belong Together campaign on Fathers Day outside McAllen Border Patrol Processing Center calling for the end of family separation on June 17, 2018.
A woman carries a baby as immigrants are dropped off at a bus station shortly after being released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy on June 17, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. "Catch and release" is a protocol under which people detained by U.S. authorities as unlawful immigrants can be released while they wait for a hearing.
U.S. Border Patrol agents take a group of Central American asylum seekers into custody on June 12, 2018 near McAllen, Texas. The immigrant families were then sent to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center for possible separation. U.S. border authorities are executing the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy towards undocumented immigrants.
A woman struck by a truck as immigration protestors blocked the street is checked out by New Orleans EMS outside the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, where Attorney General Jeff Sessions was addressing the National Sheriffs' Association on June 18, 2018.
Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland gives a statement about family separation after visiting the McAllen Border Patrol Processing Center in McAllen, Texas on June 17, 2018.
People gather for a vigil lead by the Families Belong Together campaign on June 17, 2018 outside U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station, calling for the end of family separation.
Border Patrol chief for the Rio Grande Valley, Manuel Padilla Jr., speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station regarding the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy on June 17, 2018.
A protestor dressed as Lady Liberty carries a doll, depicting a baby of color, as demonstrators march at the Families Belong Together March against the separation of children of immigrants from their families on June 14, 2018 in Los Angeles. Demonstrators marched through the city and culminated the march at a detention center where U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees are held.
A protestor holds a sign at the Families Belong Together March against the separation of children of immigrants from their families on June 14, 2018 in Los Angeles.
