Ohio man seriously hurt after attack with zebra, sheriff says

The zebra was put down after it became aggressive to the sheriff's deputies and other personnel on scene treating the owner, according to the sheriff's office.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was hospitalized after being bitten by a zebra in Circleville Sunday afternoon, according to the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened in the 6900 block of Darby Road around 5:30 p.m. The sheriff's office said the owner was bitten and then taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. 

The condition of the person is unknown.

The zebra was put down after it became aggressive to the sheriff's deputies, fire department personnel and others on scene treating the owner, according to Sheriff Matthew Hafey.

