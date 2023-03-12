The zebra was put down after it became aggressive to the sheriff's deputies and other personnel on scene treating the owner, according to the sheriff's office.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was hospitalized after being bitten by a zebra in Circleville Sunday afternoon, according to the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened in the 6900 block of Darby Road around 5:30 p.m. The sheriff's office said the owner was bitten and then taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

The condition of the person is unknown.