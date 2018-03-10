FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. -- One officer was killed and four others were injured in an "active shooter" situation Florence County, S.C. on Wednesday.

According to NBC affiliate WMBF, the suspect has been taken into custody.

Details are still very limited but Florence County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Glenn Kirby said that three of his deputies and two officers from the Florence Police Department were shot.

One city officer has died from the injuries, WMBF confirmed.

The severity of the injuries suffered by the other officers has not yet been released.

The Florence County Emergency Management Division reports that a suspect has been apprehended but that residents are still being told to stay away from the area of Vintage Place and Hoffmeyer Road due to the response.

The active shooting situation is over and the suspect is in custody. We are asking everyone to stay away from Vintage Place as there is still an active crime investigation in progress. pic.twitter.com/1OImJOjqXS — FCEMD (@FlorenceCoEMD) October 3, 2018

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster tweeted about the tragedy:

This is simply devastating news from Florence. The selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement is real, just like the power of prayer is real. (1/2) — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 3, 2018

"Prayers with injured officers in Florence and their families," South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott tweeted.

John Wukela, a spokesman for the city of Florence, says city police, working with the sheriff’s office, were responding to an incident in the area when they came under fire.

Florence, a city in South Carolina’s northeastern corner home to roughly 37,000, sits at the convergence of Interstates 95 and 20. It’s the largest city in the region known as the Pee Dee, an area recently affected by heavy flooding in the wake of Hurricane Florence.

