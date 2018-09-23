MINNETONKA, Minn. - Police say a 12-year-old boy fatally stabbed his 16-year-old brother in Minnetonka.

Officers were called to an apartment in the 11300 block of Fairfield Road around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Police believe the 12-year-old used a kitchen knife to kill his brother.

The 16-year-old was taken to North Memorial Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

"The mother and other family members were home at the time of the incident. Police are working with the family to determine the circumstances that led to the stabbing," according to a news release.

The 12-year-old was not injured. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Minnetonka Police Chief Scott Boerboom described the incident as a terrible narrative.

"I don't have a message other than the fact that this is a tragedy," Boerboom said. "We have a family again that was torn apart by this tragedy and we're here to make sure we support them."

Boerboom said during the incident there were other family members in the apartment, including another 12-year-old twin.

The medical examiner's office has not identified the victim yet and the suspect is not in custody.

