WASHINGTON — D.C. Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl from Northeast.

Police said Damia Boomer was last seen in the 2200 block of 15th Street Northeast on Saturday.

Boomer is described as a black female with a brown complexion. She's 4-foot-11, weighs between 100 and 120 lbs and has blonde hair in long braids and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a burgundy sweatshirt, black jeans and blue/white Jordan tennis shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Boomer to call (202) 727-9099.

