NEW ORLEANS — Police are asking for the public's help to find a 14-year-old boy who was last seen on Saturday afternoon, New Orleans Police Department officials say.

According to police, Isaiah Derouselle (pictured above) was last seen on Saturday, April 6 around 12:20 p.m. in his house in the 1300 block of Behrman Avenue in Algiers.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

Derouselle is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 95 pounds. He was last seen in a black t-shirt and grey shorts wit ha blue stripe down the side.

Police ask that anyone with information on Derouselle's whereabouts call them at 504-658-6040.