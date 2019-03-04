WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police in West Columbia say a teen girl who was missing for over two weeks has been found safe.

Nazareth Nicolle Sanchez-Peralta, 14, was reported missing after she was last seen on Hammond Avenue in West Columbia on March 18.

West Columbia police confirmed in a tweet that the Sanchez-Peralta was located as of Saturday afternoon. Scott Morrison, the assistant chief with department, confirmed the teen was found safe.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestopper at 1-888-CRIME-SC.