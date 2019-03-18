SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. — A wife, mother and Army sergeant will make her final trip home Monday.

Sgt. Holli R. Bolinski was killed in a car crash on March 5 while serving in Kuwait.

She was 37 years old. Bolinski’s widower said she was a loving mother, beautiful wife and a dedicated soldier. She was the mother of five children.

Sgt. Bolinski was from the small town of Pinckneyville, Ill. She’ll be brought back home surrounded by her family Monday afternoon.

A plane carrying Sgt. Bolinski is scheduled to land at Scott Air Force Base at 2 p.m.

Mourners, loved ones and strangers are expected to line Route 127 going into Pinckneyville as a show of support for Sgt. Bolinski’s final journey home. Dozens of people were out Sunday placing flags along the route.

Bolinski was one of two St. Louis area soldiers killed in the non-combat related incident.

Spc. Jackson D. Johnson also died from his injuries. The Hillsboro native was 20 years old.

April and Jason Johnson, Jackson Johnson’s parents, described him as funny, caring and kind. They said he loved his family. He left behind two siblings.

Johnson's parents said he loved being in the Army and was studying to become a sergeant.

He will be laid to rest at Jefferson Barracks.

Spc. Johnson is scheduled to arrive at 11 a.m. at St. Louis Lambert International Airport Monday.

They were assigned to 657th Transportation Company, 419th Transportation Battalion, 103rd Sustainment Command, which is based out of Mount Vernon, Illinois.

The crash is under investigation. A preliminary report indicated Johnson and Bolinski were in a civilian car when a civilian water truck crashed into them.