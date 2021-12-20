Investigators say a Wilkes County couple, who both served as firefighters in the community, died in a shooting.

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — We're learning more about the deaths of two Wilkes County firefighters.

Wilkes County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday, deputies, Wilkes Emergency Medical Services, and Mulberry Fairplains Fire Department were dispatched to a shooting on Caudill Road in North Wilkesboro.

When they arrived, they found Daniel Long, 21, conducting CPR on his girlfriend Jenna Boles, 19, who had been shot. The sheriff's office confirmed both Long and Boles are firefighters/EMTs for the county.

Deputies and medics relieved Long from doing CPR but pronounced Boles dead at the scene moments later.

While investigating, deputies learned that Long had stated multiple times that he "accidentally shot her."

The sheriff's office said Long then walked out to his vehicle, pulled out a handgun, and shot himself.

Long was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The Wilkes County Sheriff's Office and NC SBI are investigating.

Following the incident, Wilkes County EMS posted on their Facebook page, "Please take the time to say a prayer for the men and women of these organizations represented below as well as the victim's families. Many of our brothers and sisters from throughout this county have been impacted by this tragedy."

