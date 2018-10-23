FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. — A second officer injured in an Oct. 3 mass shooting in South Carolina has died, according to reports.

NBC affiliate WMBF reports that Farrah Turner, a Florence County Sheriff's deputy, died Monday evening. Turner was hurt while attempting to serve a search warrant at a home.

“Farrah was the ultimate professional, excelling at everything she did. She dedicated her life to serving the victims of the worst crimes imaginable. Please pray for Farrah’s family, our FCSO family and for our community as we mourn her loss," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

'Bravest officer I've known:' S.C. officer killed was 30-year veteran of the force

A GoFundMe page had been started to raise funds to assist Turner. As of about 9:00 p.m. Monday, the account had raised nearly $11,000.

Authorities charged the suspected shooter, 74-year-old Frederick Hopkins, with one count of murder and six counts of attempted murder in relation to the incident, which also claimed the life of Florence Police officer Terrence Carraway.

Deputies arrived at the home to speak to Frederick Hopkins’ son, 28-year-old Seth Hopkins, who is accused of sexually assaulting a child.

PHOTOS | Police officers shot in the line of duty in Florence, S.C.

PHOTOS: SC police officers shot in the line of duty in Florence, SC

Copyright (c) 2018 NBC All Rights Reserved