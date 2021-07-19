The fire happened around 2 a.m. at a home located on the 2400 block of Iverson Street in Hillcrest Heights.

HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. — Three kids under 12 years old are dead after a house fire in Hillcrest Heights early Monday morning, according to Prince George's County Fire and EMS Public Information Officer, Jennifer Donelan.

The fire happened around 2 a.m. at a home located on the 2400 block of Iverson Street in Hillcrest Heights, the fire department said. A call came in reporting a fire with several people trapped.

When crews arrived at the scene, they noticed flames showing from the 2-story home. Donelan told us that three people, two adults and one child, fled out of the home. She said two additional people were rescued from the home and later died at the hospital. One person was also found dead inside the home after crews put out the fire.

Donelan said three children under 12 years old died as a result of the fire and one firefighter was taken to the hospital with some minor burns.

Prince George's County Office of Emergency Services is working to assist the two adults and child that escaped from the blazing home, officials said.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the fire. Crews were able to knock out the flames about an hour after arrival and rescues.

The identity of the victims has not yet been released. There were a total of six people in the home at the time of the fire, Donelan said.

Fire investigators and Prince George's County detectives are investigating the fire

Update on Iverson St Townhouse Fire in Hilcrest Heights: Three fatalities. One #PGFD firefighter transported for minor burns. Fire Investigators and @PGPDNews Detectives conducting joint investigation. pic.twitter.com/8WHatcUhXX — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) July 19, 2021