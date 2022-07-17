4 dead after small planes collide at North Las Vegas Airport

The Federal Aviation Administration says a single-engine Piper PA-46 and a single-engine Cessna 172 collided around noon Sunday.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Four people died Sunday after two small planes collided at North Las Vegas Airport, authorities said.

“Preliminary information indicates that the Piper PA-46 was preparing to land when it collided with the Cessna 172,” the FAA said in a statement. “The Piper crashed into ... a field east of Runway 30-Right and the Cessna fell into a water retention pond.”

Two people were in each plane and all four died, according to city fire department officials.

The names, ages and hometowns of the victims weren't immediately released.