FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. -- Three deputies and two officers have been shot in South Carolina, authorities confirmed late Wednesday.

According to NBC affiliate WMBF, the shootings were the result of an "active shooter" situation in Florence County, South Carolina.

Details are still very limited but Florence County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Glenn Kirby said that three of his deputies and two city officers were injured. It's not yet clear how severe those injuries were.

The Florence County Emergency Management Division reports that a suspect has been apprehended but that residents are still being told to stay away from the area of Vintage Place and Hoffmeyer Road due to the response.

****Major Update****

The active shooting situation is over and the suspect is in custody. We are asking everyone to stay away from Vintage Place as there is still an active crime investigation in progress. pic.twitter.com/1OImJOjqXS — FCEMD (@FlorenceCoEMD) October 3, 2018

Read more at: http://bit.ly/2DUBXj7

Copyright (c) 2018 NBC All Rights Reserved