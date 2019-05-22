A 5-month-old girl has died after being left in a van for about five hours at a Westside daycare, a daycare employee told First Coast News.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the girl was likely in the backseat of the daycare van from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. JSO was dispatched to the scene at 1:08 p.m.

The girl was discovered after her mother found her inside the daycare van at Ewing's Love & Hope Preschool and Academy at 5868 Lenox Ave., the employee said.

The mother called into the daycare to check on the status of her child when the employee said she didn't know the child was in and that she hadn't seen her, the employee said.

The mother then rushed to the daycare center and found her child inside a daycare van, the daycare employee said. When asked how long the child was in the car, the employee said she didn't know.

First responders tried to resuscitate the child but they were unsuccessful, police said. JSO confirmed that the child died at 2:53 p.m.

No one has been arrested as of 3:33 p.m., however, JSO is still investigating. JSO said the daycare would be held responsible and police are determining what charges could be filed.

Police say no other children were hurt.

Hours after the incident, the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) revealed that the daycare facility "did not notify DCF that they were transporting children. Therefore, transportation standards were not being monitored."

DCF also announced that it's issuing an emergency suspension order to cease operations of the daycare facility. The daycare has been licensed with DCF since 2016, DCF said.

DCF Secretary Chad Poppell released the following statement regarding this incident:

"Every day, parents entrust child care providers with their most precious gifts. Tragically, today a family has just been notified of the gut-wrenching loss of their precious baby girl.

DCF immediately opened a joint child death and child care licensing investigation in coordination with law enforcement. We will continue to support this family as they mourn the loss of their baby girl."

