Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot is up to $550 million.

MarketWatch reports it's the largest lottery jackpot of 2019 and the biggest since last October's $1.5 billion MegaMillions payoff.

Someone taking the cash option would take home an estimated $335.8 million -- that's before the IRS gets involved.

The odds of winning the grand prize is 1-in-292,201,338. That sounds rough, but consider this: the odds of filling out a perfect March Madness bracket is 1-in-9.2 quintillion (if you flip a coin on every game).

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018 file photo, lottery forms for Louisiana Mega Millions, Powerball and other lottery games fill the drawer at The World Bar and Grill, in Delta, La. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

AP