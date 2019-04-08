Nine people were killed and at least 16 people were injured after a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, early Sunday morning, according to the Dayton Police Department. The alleged shooter was killed by responding police.

It happened in the city's Oregon District in downtown Dayton. A witness said they heard 20 to 30 shots around 1 a.m., according to WDTN.

Dayton Police Lt. Col. Matt Carper said investigators are looking at the possibility that other people were involved, but initial indications were that only one person was responsible for the shooting.

The shooter has not been identified. Carper said it was not immediately clear what the motive was.

Carper said that a "long gun" was used in the shooting and that multiple rounds were fired.

Multiple Dayton police officers took down the shooter, according to Carper.

The shooting came less than 24 hours after a mass shooting at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart in which at least 20 people were killed and 26 were injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.