FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. - Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 92-year-old woman Monday after she admitted shooting her son.

Anna Mae Blessing told investigators that she shot her 72-year-old son at a condo just west of the Fountain Park.

She said she had been thinking about his plans to move her to an assisted living facility for several days.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

An MCSO release said Blessing put two pistols in the pockets of her robe and confronted her son in his bedroom. She shot multiple times, killing him.

Blessing then turned the gun on his girlfriend and struggled with her over the weapon. She tried to grab the second gun, but the girlfriend knocked it out of her hands and called MCSO.

Deputies arrived and took Blessing into custody.

"You took my life, so I'm taking yours," Blessing said as she was escorted from the scene, according to police documents.

Anna Blessing. (Photo: MCSO)

Blessing told investigators the last time she fired either handgun was the 1970s.

When investigators asked what she thinks should happen to her, she said she believes she should be "put to sleep" as a result of her actions.

Blessing faces one count of first-degree murder, along with charges of aggravated assault and kidnapping. She's being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

MORE CRIME NEWS | Mugshot Gallery

Mug Shot Photos
01 / 248
Earnica Latrice Lowe (Photo: Cobb County Sheriff's Office)
02 / 248
03 / 248
04 / 248
Jeffery Dean Boger
05 / 248
06 / 248
07 / 248
Claude "Tex" McIver (Photo: Department of Corrections)
08 / 248
Shanel Velma Best (Photo: Gwinnett County Shierff)
09 / 248
(Photo: Newton County Sheriff's Office)
10 / 248
Jamario Pollard (Photo: Clayton County Sheriff's Office)
11 / 248
Austin Oney, 18 (Photo: Henry County Sheriff's Office)
12 / 248
13 / 248
14 / 248
15 / 248
16 / 248
17 / 248
18 / 248
19 / 248
Kevin Jerome was arrested on multiple felony counts out of Tennessee while he was driving passengers in an Uber in Cobb County on Sunday, May 20, 2018.
20 / 248
21 / 248
22 / 248
23 / 248
24 / 248
25 / 248
26 / 248
Rick Painter (Photo: Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
27 / 248
Georgia Department of Corrections officials said Raul Prado ran off from a work detail in Augusta on Monday, May 7, 2018.
28 / 248
Ernest Leander Shaw, 65, faces 66 counts of sexual exploitation of children, possession of Schedule IV drugs and crossing guard line with drugs. Additional charges are pending.
29 / 248
30 / 248
31 / 248
Gainesville Police have charged 27-year-old Elmer B. Bonilla with enticing a child for indecent purposes and child molestation. He was arrested on April 23, 2018.
32 / 248
33 / 248
34 / 248
35 / 248
Jose Claros was convicted on charges of abusing his stepchildren and their mother on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
36 / 248
37 / 248
26-year-old Jaquavious Johnson and 21-year-old Scean Mitchell have been convicted in the shooting death of 23-year-old Calvin Clark Jr. on July 14, 2017.
38 / 248
39 / 248
40 / 248
41 / 248
42 / 248
43 / 248
44 / 248
45 / 248
Gordon County Sheriff's Office
46 / 248
47 / 248
48 / 248
49 / 248
50 / 248
51 / 248
Police arrested Tyler Casey and Nathaniel Rabideau, both 19, on March 23, for the vandalism incident that occurred on March 19. Both are being charged with burglary, criminal damage to property and vandalism to a place of worship. (Henry County Jail)
52 / 248
53 / 248
54 / 248
Jonathan Benjamin Gersh
55 / 248
Jerry Bagley was arrested on Sun., Feb. 11, 2018 for the April 2017 murder of an 11-week-old infant in Bartow County. (Bartow Co. Jail)
56 / 248
57 / 248
Tracey Patrick Mug
58 / 248
Joshua Richards, 21
59 / 248
60 / 248
61 / 248
62 / 248
63 / 248
64 / 248
Jacob Picklesimer is charged in his 3-month-old daughter's death.
65 / 248
66 / 248
Michael Reynolds is charged in the death of an 18-month-old child.
67 / 248
19-year-old Deonta Taylor
68 / 248
69 / 248
70 / 248
71 / 248
Greenville residents Barry Lee Ellenburg, 41, Charlenne Virginia Ellenburg, 64 and Daniel Richard Odell, 35, were all arrested and charged with two counts each of cruelty to children in the 1st degree.
72 / 248
Greenville residents Barry Lee Ellenburg, 41, Charlenne Virginia Ellenburg, 64 and Daniel Richard Odell, 35, were all arrested and charged with two counts each of cruelty to children in the 1st degree.
73 / 248
Greenville residents Barry Lee Ellenburg, 41, Charlenne Virginia Ellenburg, 64 and Daniel Richard Odell, 35, were all arrested and charged with two counts each of cruelty to children in the 1st degree.
74 / 248
Brandon David Cannon IMAGE HART COUNTY SHERIFF
75 / 248
76 / 248
Darrius Matthews (Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)
77 / 248
14-year-old Ronaldo Cruz, Norcross
78 / 248
16-year-old Omar Ramos, Norcross
79 / 248
80 / 248
81 / 248
(Photo: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
82 / 248
83 / 248
84 / 248
85 / 248
Richard Autry (Photo: Henry County Sheriff's Office)
86 / 248
Derek Jess Renfroe. (Paulding County Sheriff's Office)
87 / 248
Sidrick Melancon. (Photo: Cobb County Sheriff's Office)
88 / 248
Sadai Higgenbotham. (Photo: Cobb County Sheriff's Office)
89 / 248
Tyrone Kemp
90 / 248
91 / 248
Brandon Sewell (Cartersville PD)
92 / 248
93 / 248
McLin Wilson is accused of assault with a pool noodle
94 / 248
Marco Hernanded (Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department)
95 / 248
SAMUEL ALEXANDER. (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
96 / 248
Mugshot of Dijanelle Fowler (DeKalb County PD)
97 / 248
98 / 248
99 / 248
Tara Marie Solem was accused of empersonating a police officer at a Chick-fil-A. (Photo: Cobb County Sheriff's Office)
100 / 248
(Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department)
101 / 248
Perry Brown, 60, was sentenced to life in prison for the death of Willie Joe Beasley. (Photo: Walton County Sheriff's Office)
102 / 248
103 / 248
Michael Wysolovski. Photo: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office via 11Alive.
104 / 248
Lisa Alexander was charged with neglect after EMS found a disabled man living in "toxic" conditions with open wounds. (Photo: Murray County Sheriff's Office)
105 / 248
(Photo: DeKalb County Police Department)
106 / 248
Jessica Lane Hunt is accused of allowing her 8-month-old child to ingest cocaine
107 / 248
108 / 248
109 / 248
Bobbie Jessica Prather
110 / 248
111 / 248
112 / 248
Nicholas Deon Thrash has been accused of impregnating a 10-year-old girl in Marion, Ind. He was arrested on May 17, 2017, and was being held on 10 counts of felony child molesting. (Grant Co., Ind. Jail)
113 / 248
Photo: Cobb County Sheriff's Office
114 / 248
115 / 248
Darryl Cordell Floyd B/M 28 YOA. Charged with VGCSA Possession of Cocaine
116 / 248
Michael Lydon Strong B/M 36 YOA charged with: -VGCSA Possession of MDMA (Ecstasy) With Intent to Distribute -VGCSA Possession of Methamphetamine -VGCSA Possession of Cocaine
117 / 248
Charles Edward Brown B/M 53 YOA charged with -VGCSA Possession of Psilocybin Mushrooms -VGCSA Possession of Methamphetamine -VGCSA Possession of Cocaine
118 / 248
Charles Nile, photo from Clayton Co. Sheriff's Office
119 / 248
42-year-old Jamel Harris was charged with murder after police said he played a role in shooting and killing a woman who was responding to an online ad. (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff)
120 / 248
17-year-old Jakerius Henry was charged with murder after police said he played a role in shooting and killing a woman who was responding to an online ad. (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff)
121 / 248
Police in Miami said Jayce Lii posed as the assistant to Adele's manager in order to get free concert tickets.
122 / 248
Benjamin Johnson, 39, of Covington was charged with murder, concealing the death of another and arson in the death and burning of a body in Covington on May 6, 2017. (Newton County Jail)
123 / 248
124 / 248
Frank Mash was accused of stealing election signs in the days leading up to Georgia's 6th District race. (Photo: Fulton County Jail)
125 / 248
Adam Scott Presley was arrested by Athens-Clarke County Police early Saturday morning after they said he stabbed three people while under the influence of LSD. (Athens-Clarke County PD)
126 / 248
Eric Anthony Moss (Photo: Rabun County Sheriff's Office)
127 / 248
Donny Eaton (Photo: Cobb County Sheriff's Officer)
128 / 248
Joseph Broxton
129 / 248
Daniel Pena
130 / 248
Photo of James Beard courtesy Dekalb Co.Sheriff's Office.
131 / 248
Samuel Washington is accused of stealing 45 guns.
132 / 248
Kenneth Corely is accused of stealing 45 guns.
133 / 248
Kent Igleheart (DeKalb County Jail)
134 / 248
Chicago Bears cornerback Deiondre Hall (L) and Green Bay Packers cornerback Makinton Dorleant were arrested outside a bar in Cedar Falls, Iowa on March 25, 2017. (Black Hawk County Jail)
135 / 248
136 / 248
137 / 248
Thomas Edvalson was sentenced for hosting a site for child porn and offering a "how-to" guide for others to set up their own.
138 / 248
Dontavious Contrell Rucker (Photo: Banks County Sheriff's Office)
139 / 248
140 / 248
141 / 248
142 / 248
143 / 248
Ron Gorman, 51, was charged with more than 260 counts related to alleged repeated sexual assault of a teen victim out of Pennsylvania. He was picked up in Cobb County. (Photo: Cobb County Sheriff's Office)
144 / 248
33-year-old Terryon Harris. (Photo: Doraville Police Department)
145 / 248
Zhibin Duan was charged with murder after investigators found his estranged wife's body inside his home.
146 / 248
Selena Delatorre
147 / 248
Brian Weikel, 37 years old of Acworth arrested for impersonating a police officer.
148 / 248
James Lumpkin
149 / 248
Dale Tice.
150 / 248
Order of incarceration | Remanded, Lumpkin County Courthouse on June 4, 2003 | Age: 22
151 / 248
DUI, failure to maintain lane | Arrested on GA 75 on Jan. 11, 2002 | Age: 20
152 / 248
Time to serve | Turned self in on March 14, 2003 | Age: 22
153 / 248
Joshua Boone was charged iwth vehicular homicide after police say he drove the wrong way on I-85, crashed into a vehicle, and killed the driver.
154 / 248
Known as Spladder the clown, White was a member of the Whitfield Fire Clown Posse. The group visited schools in the area and taught them fire safety while dressed as clowns.
155 / 248
A booking photo of Adam Densmore who was arrested in Oklahoma.
156 / 248
Omar Malcolm was arrested for a robbery he stopped.
157 / 248
158 / 248
159 / 248
Earl Cherry, 50, was arrested and charged with the murder of his wife, Sandy.
160 / 248
Joshua Darnell Coleman
161 / 248
162 / 248
CRUZ BARRERA-LUGO
163 / 248
164 / 248
Mario Antwoin Teasley
165 / 248
Kendra Jacinta Johnson
166 / 248
Quintavius Williams
167 / 248
Robert Bradley
168 / 248
Keith Denmon.
169 / 248
170 / 248
Matthew Flesher was arrested and charged after police found video evidence he'd be spying on his neighbors for years.
171 / 248
ACWORTH, Ga. &ndash; Bartow County Sheriff's Office has arrested 24-year-old Ryan Erikson for possession of child pornography.
172 / 248
Amir Williams, 26
173 / 248
Escaped Tennessee inmate David Frazier was captured Wednesday Dec. 28 in Forsyth County Georgia after being on the run for two days.
174 / 248
Darrel L. Eaker II, 43 of Ballground, Georgia has been charged with malice murder FVA and aggravated assault FVA
175 / 248
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. &ndash; Gwinnett County Police have arrested 34-year-old Nicholas Kelley for his sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.
176 / 248
Kelly Grace O'Brien is accused of trying to steal thousands of dollars of teeth whitening strips and razor blades from a Walmart.
177 / 248
23-year-old Brittany Wiggins is wanted for the murder of her husband Demarcus Myers.
178 / 248
Jahleel Brown, along with his step-son, was charged in the death of Brown's 14-year-old daughter's Dec. 6 death. Both Brown and the juvenile were charged with Reckless Conduct and Involuntary Manslaughter.
179 / 248
Errol Martinez
180 / 248
Dejour Weston
181 / 248
Amanda Davis IMAGE COBB COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
182 / 248
Jose Rodriguez was arrested December 6 in Newnan on charges of impersonating an officer, shoplifting and obstruction of officers (Newnan PD)
183 / 248
Cynthia Mann Klaudt, 60, was arrested Thursday after a bloody altercation with her husband.
184 / 248
Elijah Williams Ramoutar, 19
185 / 248
Antonio Gee was arrested on multiple charges after the four-hour standoff in a Mableton home on Wed., December 7, 2016 (Cobb County Jail mugshot)
186 / 248
Leroy Coleman
187 / 248
Police arrested Terique Hall after he allegedly strangled a woman to death inside a DeKalb County hotel.
188 / 248
Orlando Gibson
189 / 248
Xavier Gibson
190 / 248
Authorities say 50-year-old Ronald Mark Clark of Woodstock, Ga. was behind multiple burglaries in the Marietta-area during which he forced open unoccupied homes and took high-end kitchen ranges.
191 / 248
Christopher Florence was named along with the leader of a local sect of the Bloods gang in an indictment for the shooting-death of a 9-month-old baby.
192 / 248
Kenneth Eric Jackson was indicted for the shooting-death of a 9-month-old baby.
193 / 248
Marco Watson was named along with the leader of a local sect of the Bloods gang in an indictment for the shooting-death of a 9-month-old baby.
194 / 248
Eunice English was named along with the leader of a local sect of the Bloods gang in an indictment for the shooting-death of a 9-month-old baby.
195 / 248
Devin Thomas was named along with the leader of a local sect of the Bloods gang in an indictment for the shooting-death of a 9-month-old baby.
196 / 248
197 / 248
198 / 248
Damarius Thompson, 25(left) and Shontavious Chestnut, 25(right)
199 / 248
Quentin Brown was arrested in connection with a carjacking at Perimeter Mall.
200 / 248
Dustin York
201 / 248
Alexander McDaniel (Photo: Fulton County Government)
202 / 248
Tracia Hubbard, 48, is accused of shooting Brandon Parker, 33, to death after the two argued outside of her mother's home at 739 Grosso Ave.
203 / 248
Gregory Andre Stillwell is accused of attacking an elderly woman. (Photo: McDonough Police Department)
204 / 248
Thomas Sickman, a teacher at Heard County High, is accused of having sex with a student. (Photo: Heard County Sheriff's Office)
205 / 248
Police arrested Isaac Lee Johnson for a fatal stabbing at a homeless camp.
206 / 248
John Nicholson
207 / 248
Anthony Argento
208 / 248
Joshua Hughes
209 / 248
Donald Ragin
210 / 248
Joshua Mascharka
211 / 248
Benjamin Passmore
212 / 248
David McCormick
213 / 248
Joshua Taft
214 / 248
Josh Cubas
215 / 248
Aron Davis (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
216 / 248
Jonathan Michael Wimbs is accused of striking a police K9 several times with brass knuckles (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
217 / 248
Eugene Lamar Mitchell
218 / 248
Travion Terrell Hall
219 / 248
Julian Michael Rochester
220 / 248
Chad Johnathan Clay mug shot
221 / 248
Anthony Hicks
222 / 248
Boaz Anthony Fordyce
223 / 248
Willis Johnson
224 / 248
Kelless Twohearts Lory, 58, faces two life sentences plus 40 years after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated child molestation and two counts of molestation.
225 / 248
Todd, a Fulton County Sheriff's Deputy Cadet, is charged with sneaking in drugs, liquor and even a phone to an inmate at the Fulton County Jail.
226 / 248
Tory Mack is facing child cruelty charges. (Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department)
227 / 248
Elizabeth Mack was charged after authorities said she allowed her husband to beat her child (Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department)
228 / 248
Marcus Vick was arrested after allegedly assaulting a police officer in Virginia (WVEC)
229 / 248
Autum Bailey
230 / 248
Jezlias Masonett
231 / 248
Leslie Ford is accused of assaulting his girlfriend.
232 / 248
Arielle McMillan
233 / 248
Jeri Quezada (Grand Prairie Police Department)
234 / 248
Nyree Rapley is accused of firing off a gun during an argument. (Photo: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)
235 / 248
Marlo Pinnock
236 / 248
Richard Perry
237 / 248
Daniel Dutton, an assistant basketball coach at Marist School, was arrested on child pornography possession charges.
238 / 248
White, Ga. Officer Blake Scheff
239 / 248
White Police Chief David King
240 / 248
“Katt” Micah Sierra Williams was arrested on a battery charge in Gainesville, Ga.
241 / 248
Kevin Harrison is charged in the death of his wife
242 / 248
Suspected of drugging and raping a juvenile.
243 / 248
Suspected of drugging and raping a juvenile.
244 / 248
Quintarious Walker was arrested in the death of a couple whose bodies were found in a Norcross neighborhood.
245 / 248
Bernard Benta, 46
246 / 248
Ulysses Clark
247 / 248
Clifford Bernard Neal is accused of shaking off a Taser shot and throwing an officer from a moving vehicle
248 / 248
Jeremiah Walker, 19
© 2018 KPNX