BUFFALO, N.Y. — Saturday was a special day for Paul Woods in Buffalo.

The 98-year-old World War II veteran received a special honor from Mayor Byron Brown and Congressman Brian Higgins.

Woods was presented with an American flag and Congressional Proclamation.

The near-centenarian reflected on the cost of freedom and recalled the dark days of segregation, but his service to country came first.

He also talked about the impact of war on his life.