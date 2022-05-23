Michael Coyne was a beloved coach at Palestine ISD. After taking two students to a Dallas Mavericks game, a wrong-way driver struck him head-on.

Example video title will go here for this video

PALESTINE, Texas — On Sunday night, Michael Coyne and two Palestine ISD students were leaving a Dallas Mavericks game when tragedy struck on I-45 in Wilmer. A driver going the wrong way collided with Coyne’s vehicle killing him and injuring two students.

The group was on the trip to help one of the students get through a tough time.

Palestine ISD spokesperson Larissa Loveless said Coyne had an impact far beyond his role as coach.

"He lived life fully," Loveless said. "He would be the first one to step up at a social gathering or a campus meeting to break the ice and start participating and encouraging others to participate."

Coyne was remembered for being the person students wouldn't mind going to a game with. So when the opportunity came for two students to attend a Dallas Mavericks game they chose Coyne to take them.

"One of the student's family had experienced a family tragedy recently, and the father had purchased tickets to the Mavericks game and asked Coyne if he would take them," Loveless said. "He always stepped up going above and beyond, and gladly agreed to take those kids to that game."

The district has closed on their last semester and there are no current plans set to memorialize Coyne. The district wants to give the family time to grieve before planning anything themselves.

PISD also wants to share a message to those who will miss him.