Texas family whose eviction was filmed receives thousands in donations

Thousands of dollars have been raised for the family since their eviction was filmed.

HOUSTON — A young family evicted from their Houston apartment is reacting to overwhelming financial support from strangers.

Israel Rodriguez, his wife and two children, ages 4 and 20 months, were filmed while being evicted last week.

Days later, the law enforcement officers who evicted the family set up a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $180,000 to help him and other families facing eviction.

The 24-year-old was behind thousands of dollars in rent after losing his job due to the pandemic.

"Just want to thank everybody that reached out to me," Israel Rodriguez said. "Everybody that helped me out all over the world from my hometown to my other hometown. I really thank everybody though, because I'm not the only one struggling, but for people to reach out to me, it's the best thing that ever happened to me. I needed this for the kids though. A stroller, I don't have clothes. I really thank everybody. I really thank everybody."

At least one other GoFundMe page was set up to help the Rodriguez family.

That account, organized by a former Houston teacher, has collected more than $65,000 in donations.