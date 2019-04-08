COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he and his wife are “absolutely heartbroken” about the deadly Dayton shooting that claimed nine lives and hurt at least 26 others early Sunday morning.

DeWine’s office released the following statement shortly before 7 a.m.:

Fran and I are absolutely heartbroken over the horrible attack that occurred this morning in Dayton. We join those across Ohio and this country in offering our prayers to victims and their families. I have spoken with Mayor Nan Whaley and offered any assistance on behalf of the state. I have been briefed by the Ohio Department of Public Safety, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol has offered assistance to local law enforcement as they investigate this heinous act. I commend Dayton Police and other first responders for their bravery and quick response to save lives and bring an end to this tragedy. I have ordered that flags in Ohio remain at half mast in honor and memory of the victims who lost their lives this morning.

The incident happened in the city’s Oregon District around 1 a.m. less than 24 hours after a shooting killed 20 people and hurt 26 others in El Paso, Texas.

Gov. DeWine's reference to 16 victims injured came before law enforcement officials updated that number to 26.

Authorities say the shooter was killed by responding officers.

