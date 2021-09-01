After rioters storm US Capitol, accountability becomes centerpiece of discussion

Exactly what form it takes - and who faces its consequences - continue to be hashed out by lawmakers and everyday Americans.

WASHINGTON — The hunt is on to hold more people accountable after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. And that search for answers is also sparking a debate on who should be held responsible - and what consequences they should face.

With the recent update from Twitter, the calls for accountability grow louder. Five people died in Wednesday's violence and 83 were arrested. About 40 officers were also hurt after an angry mob stormed through the Capitol forcing lawmakers to hide run for safety.

Richard Barnett, a 60-year-old man from Arkansas, was photographed sitting at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk. He has since been arrested.

And West Virginia lawmaker Derrick Evans is charged after recording himself storming into the Capitol building.

With those actions, questions of accountability loom large as do concerns about how the incursion happened in the first place.

Photos: Trump supporters storm US capitol during Electoral College affirmation 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

New video released on social media shows the crowd appearing to enter the Capitol with ease. The FBI announced that 13 people have been charged in federal court and 40 in superior court. The Capitol's top three security officials have also resigned under pressure.

The violence even brought comment from Atlanta's own Bernice King.

"Some things being labeled as #CancelCulture are actually examples of #Accountability," she tweeted on Friday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said accountability means moving forward with an impeachment process if President Donald Trump doesn't resign.

This all comes just a couple of weeks away from inauguration as Joe Biden's term as the 46th president of the United States begins.