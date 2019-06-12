PENSACOLA, Fla. — The shooter at the Naval Air Station Pensacola on Friday was a Saudi military member who was in aviation training at the base, Florida's governor has confirmed. Authorities say 12 people were hurt, four of whom died, including the shooter.

It was the second shooting at a U.S. Naval base this week, after a sailor opened fire on three civilian employees Wednesday at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, killing two before taking his own life.

Gov. Ron DeSantis revealed the information about the shooter at a press conference Friday morning. His office later said the governor had learned about the shooter's identity during briefings with FBI and military officials.

Per usual military policy, the victims' name will not be released until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified.

The shooter had opened fire with a handgun in a classroom building, killing three people before he was shot and killed by deputies.

Authorities say they are investigating if the shooting was terrorism-related. The base commander said weapons are not allowed to be carried around on the base.

President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House that King Salman of Saudi Arabia called and expressed his condolences after the shooting. He echoed the remarks on Twitter as well, tweeting the king said the Saudi people are angered by the shooter's actions and that they do not represent how the country feels about Americans.

Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said two deputies were among the injured. One of the deputies was shot in the arm and the other in the knee. Morgan said the deputies are expected to make a full recovery.

Seven people in total were injured, including the two deputies. They are all being treated at Baptist Hospital.

"A dark day for a very great place," DeSantis said at the press conference.

The shooting was reported around 7 a.m. Friday. The base will be closed for the remainder of the day. Members of the public are urged to stay away from the area.

The base is a training center for all branches of the military and employs more than 16,000 military and 74,000 civilian personnel, according to the NAS Pensacola website.

Former governor and current Sen. Rick Scott said he would provide any "assistance and resources necessary" to help victims.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.