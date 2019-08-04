Actress Felicity Huffman has agreed to plead guilty in the college admissions cheating scandal.

Court documents made public Monday show Huffman and 12 other prominent parents will plead guilty in the scheme.

Huffman was accused of paying $15,000 to have a proctor boost her older daughter's SAT score.

Huffman was among 50 people charged in what authorities have described as the biggest college admissions scam ever prosecuted by the U.S. Justice Department.

Officials say parents paid an admissions consultant to rig their children's test scores and bribe coaches at elite universities to designate their kids as athletic recruits.

Huffman said in a statement she was "ashamed of the pain" she caused her family, friends, colleagues and educational community. 

She added that her daughter "knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her." 

APTOPIX College Admissions Bribery
Actress Felicity Huffman arrives at federal court in Boston on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, to face charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
AP

Fellow actress Lori Loughlin and Loughlin's fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are also charged in the scam. They are not among those who've agreed to plead guilty and haven't publicly addressed the allegations.

Lori Loughlin and her daughters
01 / 05
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2019 file photo, actress Lori Loughlin, center, poses with daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli, left, and Isabella Rose Giannulli at the 2019 "An Unforgettable Evening" in Beverly Hills, Calif. Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were charged along with nearly 50 other people Tuesday in a scheme in which wealthy parents bribed college coaches and other insiders to get their children into some of the most elite schools in the country, federal prosecutors said. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
02 / 05
Olivia Jade Giannulli seen at the Chanel dinner to celebrate new fragrance No.5 L’EAU with Lily-Rose Depp at Sunset Tower Hotel on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
03 / 05
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2019 file photo, actress Lori Loughlin poses with her daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli, left, at the 2019 "An Unforgettable Evening" in Beverly Hills, Calif. Felicity Huffman and Loughlin have worked steadily as respected actresses and remained recognizable if not-quite-A-list names for decades. Neither has ever had a whiff of criminality or scandal tied to their name until both were charged with fraud and conspiracy Tuesday along with dozens of others in a scheme that according to federal prosecutors saw wealthy parents pay bribes to get their children into some of the nation’s top colleges. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
04 / 05
Olivia Jade Giannelli, Lori Loughlin and Isabella Rose Giannulli seen at Netflix Premiere of "Fuller House" at The Grove - Pacific Theatres on Tuesday, February 16, 2016, in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Netflix/AP Images)
05 / 05
Actress Lori Loughlin, center, poses with daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli, left, and Isabella Rose Giannulli at the 2019 "An Unforgettable Evening" at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)