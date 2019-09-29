Actress Linda Porter, who appeared in dozens of TV series and movies, has died this week following a fight with cancer.

Porter passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86, news outlets report. She was probably most recently widely known for her role as Myrtle on NBC’s workplace sitcom “Superstore.”

Porter’s representatives had confirmed her death to Variety, which also reported that “Superstore” executive producers Jonathan Green and Gabe Miller shared a statement on behalf of the cast and crew.

“Linda wasn’t just hilarious, she was incredibly sweet, energetic and enthusiastic – working with her brightened everyone’s day. We’re lucky to have been a small part of her long career. The Superstore family won’t be the same without her,” the statement said.

The show retweeted Miller and Green’s statement with a link to Deadline’s report on Porter’s passing. Deadline reported that she had a long battle with cancer.

In addition to “Superstore,” Porter had other TV roles in “2 Broke Girls,” “The Mindy Project,” “American Horror Story” and “How I Met Your Mother,” as well as several Disney shows, including “The Suite Life on Deck” and “That’s So Raven,” according to IMDB. She recently played Lady Slot-Addict in the crime drama “Twin Peaks: The Return” on Showtime.

Her movies include “Pee-wee’s Big Holiday,” “Dude, Where's My Car?” and from 2017 with Amy Poehler and Will Ferrell, “The House.”

“Superstore” star Ben Feldman was among those sharing condolences for the actress whose career spanned decades. Feldman tweeted a photo of them on the set, saying, "Here’s hoping the angels don’t call cut right away because your best stuff always came at the end."