Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are among 50 people charged in a sweeping college admissions bribery scandal.

The scam involved cheating on college entrance exams like the SAT and ACT, and then securing admissions for prospective students by bribing coaches to admitting them into athletic programs, regardless of athletic ability.

Parents spent anywhere from $200,000 to $6.5 million to guarantee their children's admission, officials said.

"These parents are a catalog of wealth and privilege," U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said at a press conference Tuesday. “There will not be a separate admissions system for the wealthy. And there will not be a separate criminal justice system either.“

Two SAT or ACT administrators, one exam proctor, one college administrator, nine coaches and 33 parents were among those charged, U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said in a press conference Tuesday.

The coaches charged worked at schools including Stanford, Georgetown, Wake Forest, and the University of Southern California.

The schools and students were not charged in the investigation. Authorities believe that many of the admitted students were not aware that their admission was contingent on a bribe. Lelling said that the Justice Department would be letting individual schools decide how to handle the admission status of the students involved.

Lelling named William Singer as a central figure in the conspiracy. Singer is expected to plead guilty to charges of racketeering, conspiracy, money laundering, conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction of justice.

Court documents say Huffman paid $15,000 that she disguised as a charitable donation so her daughter could partake in the college entrance cheating scam.

This combination photo shows actress Lori Loughlin at the Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening event in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 27, 2018, left, and actress Felicity Huffman at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 17, 2018. Loughlin and Huffman are among at least 40 people indicted in a sweeping college admissions bribery scandal. Both were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud in indictments unsealed Tuesday in federal court in Boston. (AP Photo)

Loughlin, who was charged along with her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, appeared in the ABC sitcom "Full House," while Huffman starred in ABC's "Desperate Housewives." Both were charged with fraud and conspiracy.

Court papers say a cooperating witness met with Huffman and her husband at their Los Angeles home and explained the scam to them. The cooperator told investigators that Huffman and her spouse "agreed to the plan."

Huffman is married to actor William H. Macy, who was not charged in the case.

Macy spoke to "Parade" magazine about the college admission process in January, calling it "stressful." He said he hoped his daughter would take a year off before starting school if she was admitted.

Other parents involved in the conspiracy include Gordon Caplan of Greenwich, Connecticut, a co-chairman of an international law firm based in New York; Jane Buckingham, CEO of a boutique marketing company in Los Angeles; Gregory Abbott of New York, founder and chairman of a packaging company; and Manuel Henriquez, CEO of a finance company based in Palo Alto, California.

Messages seeking comment from Huffman's representative were not immediately returned. A spokeswoman for Loughlin had no comment.