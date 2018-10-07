President Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick could have a major impact on one of the most politically and socially charged issues of our time - Affirmative Action.

The question surrounding the hot topic is if race should be part of the college admissions process.

Last week, the Trump administration made a reversal on the issue.

The affirmative action policies were among 24 documents rescinded by the Justice Department for being "unnecessary, outdated, inconsistent with existing law, or otherwise improper."

Here in Georgia, the revised federal policy may not change much for prospective college students.

The University System of Georgia, consisting of 26 schools, has increased its minority enrollment since 2001 from 32.4 percent to nearly 50 percent as of last fall. However, they say race is not a determining factor.

“The University System of Georgia follows the law with regards to the admission of students. At all 26 USG institutions, race or ethnicity is not a determining factor in admissions," a spokesperson said in a statement.

Georgia's largest private school, Emory University, does not have an affirmative action policy.

"The information we have seen would not lead to a change in Emory’s admission process, our national, and even worldwide, search for the most talented students, nor a change to our approach to selection, which assesses a broad range of student characteristics and takes a holistic approach to applications for admission," a spokesperson said in a statement for the school.

The American Council on Education says classroom diversity is necessary.

"At a time when our society grows ever more diverse and the need for engagement with individuals from other backgrounds is vitally important, the federal government should not threaten colleges and universities in their efforts to construct inclusive campuses," ACE President Ted Mitchell said.

A critical case may bor before the Supreme Court very soon. A group of Asian students is suing Harvard University for unfairly giving preference to other racial minorities.

