Since U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, refugees and evacuees have relocated to Atlanta

An upcoming job fair is offering a special invitation to help refugees find jobs.

TUCKER, Ga. — Hundreds of Afghan refugees are expected to soon call Georgia home.

They're among more than 60,000 refugees resettling after the U.S. completely withdrew from Afghanistan in August.

Several groups are supporting refugees and their transition to Georgia. There's even a "Back to Work" job fair in Tucker helping them to find work.

One Afghan father doesn't want us to use his name for fear of retribution from the Taliban on his family back home. He’s sharing what it was like trying to evacuate from the airport.

"I booked the tickets before the Taliban came to Kabul. So, when the Taliban came flights were canceled," he said. "Thousands of people were stacked there it was impossible for someone to get through the crowds."

With the help of organizations, like the Afghan American Alliance of Georgia, the man and some of his family made it to Atlanta.

Now he’s on a mission to find a job to support his family of six and another baby on the way.

He spends time every day looking for jobs and filling out online applications.

"I learned how to make a resume. In fact, the resume from Afghanistan to here is very different. My Afghanistan resume is about seven or eight pages. But here when I redo my resume it became around two pages," the man said.

Even with speaking three languages and degrees in law and political science, he’s having a hard time finding work.

He's hoping the job fair in Tucker that’s offering a special invitation to refugees, will lead to a permanent position.

"We’re just getting inundated with lots of companies that are looking to hire refugees," CEO of New American Pathways Paedia Mixon said.

New American Pathways is one of the refugee resettlement organizations participating in the job fair.

"Every refugee group that we serve brings really unique skills and they come with a lifetime of experience before they get here," Mixon said.

Mixon said right now, job seekers have the upper hand.

"It’s an employee’s market. There are a lot of jobs available," she said.