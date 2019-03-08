ATLANTA — They've been standard issue for many local police departments for years, but federal agents have never worn bodycams while on duty.

Federal authorities are reportedly now considering plans to relax those restrictions during Joint Task Force Raids involving local police.

The Wall Street Journal reports the movement came to a head when Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields announced her officers would have to always wear their bodycams.

“If they are going to stay on the task force then they will wear their body cameras and the same SOP and discipline will apply to them,” Chief Shields to the City Council back in April.

Since federal policy bars the use of bodycams during federal raids, Atlanta officers haven't been part of them for months, according to union officials. The shooting death of 21-year-old Jimmy Atchison has helped spearhead the movement.

RELATED: Attorney of Jimmy Atchison's family slams FBI probe into his shooting death

On January 22, authorities said Atchison was shot an killed by an Atlanta officer serving on a FBI joint task force. Law enforcement officers were there serving a warrant. Atchison's family claims he was unarmed and hiding in a closet.

However, there's no video to prove either story. APD Officer Sung Kim wasn't wearing his bodycam since federal policy forbids it.

“They have this policy that makes no sense," said the family's attorney Tayna Miller, "It keeps them from being held accountable by the community."

RELATED: ‘Say his name!’: Protesters interrupt town hall meeting demanding answers about deadly police shooting

Carlos Campos, a spokesman with APD said “Chief Shields is encouraged by any movement toward the expansion of body-worn cameras for police officers. She has consistently advocated for the transparency and accountability these cameras can provide, and is following these developments with interest."

Ironically, the bodycams worn by many departments were, in large part, paid for by grants from the Justice Department. Despite the fact that the DOJ doesn't allow its own agents to wear them.

RELATED: Months after he was killed, family still has no answers from the FBI on why

MORE NEWS:

Husband of scooter crash victim: 'Amber gets to save some lives today'

'I'm Going to Start Smashing It' | Good Samaritan uses ax to break car windshield, saving man trapped in floodwaters

Remembering Ed Spivia, pioneer for Georgia's film industry