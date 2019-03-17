CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. — A sheriff's office in Alabama has a stern message for St. Patrick's Day revelers after a crime that hit extremely close to home for them.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office released several photos of one of their patrol SUVs on Saturday - but not to show off a new design or to honor a deputy's hard work. If anything, they were just glad that the deputy is going to be OK after being hit by a drunk driver.

"Drunk driver hit a deputy last night," they said in their post. "Thankfully he wasn't seriously injured, but he was injured."

The post says little else letting the photos speak for themselves but does end with one demand of partiers this weekend - or any other: "Don't drink and drive!"

As for a question in the comments about whether the driver got a "free stay at the Hotel Wade" the sheriff's office answered simply "she did!"