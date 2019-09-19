TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama’s football stadium turned blue Wednesday night in honor of a police officer killed in the line of duty, according to WVTM.

The stadium was doused in blue light to pay tribute to Tuscaloosa Police Officer Dornell Cousette.

Cousette was shot and killed Monday night while attempting to serve a felony warrant.

"He was a great officer. Everybody loved him. You can tell by the number of people that arrived at the hospital when we got the news,” said Tuscaloosa Police Chief Mitt Tubbs. “He was well thought of throughout the department, and he was a hero. He was a hero."

Cousette, who was 40 years old, leaves behind two daughters and a fiancée.

The fallen officer’s cruiser was parked outside of the stadium at the “Walk of Champions”, where visitors paid their respects.

A celebration of life is scheduled for this weekend.

This undated police photo released by the city of Tuscaloosa, Ala., shows Officer Dornell Cousette, who was killed on duty after exchanging gunfire with a suspect on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. (Tuscaloosa Police Department via AP)

AP

Authorities have arrested 20-year-old Luther Watkins, Jr. and charged him in the officer’s death, WVTM reports.

Photos: University of Alabama’s football stadium turns blue The University of Alabama’s football stadium turned blue Wednesday night in honor of a police officer killed in the line of duty. The University of Alabama’s football stadium turned blue Wednesday night in honor of a police officer killed in the line of duty. The University of Alabama’s football stadium turned blue Wednesday night in honor of a police officer killed in the line of duty. The University of Alabama’s football stadium turned blue Wednesday night in honor of a police officer killed in the line of duty. The University of Alabama’s football stadium turned blue Wednesday night in honor of a police officer killed in the line of duty. The University of Alabama’s football stadium turned blue Wednesday night in honor of a police officer killed in the line of duty. The University of Alabama’s football stadium turned blue Wednesday night in honor of a police officer killed in the line of duty. The University of Alabama’s football stadium turned blue Wednesday night in honor of a police officer killed in the line of duty. The University of Alabama’s football stadium turned blue Wednesday night in honor of a police officer killed in the line of duty. The University of Alabama’s football stadium turned blue Wednesday night in honor of a police officer killed in the line of duty.

OTHER HEADLINES:

'There's a young kid laying dead on my lawn' | 3 masked teens killed in shootout with homeowner

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history