Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith had 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns -- in the first 29 minutes.

Top-ranked Alabama beats No. 3 Ohio State 52-24 to win its sixth national championship under coach Nick Saban and his record seventh overall.

