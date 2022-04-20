You can now tell Alexa to plant a tree for you

Customers in the U.S. with an Alexa-enabled device can now say " “Alexa, grow a tree” to donate $1 to plant one tree.

ATLANTA — April is Earth Month and to celebrate Amazon is letting Alexa users plant a tree with just the sound of their voice.

Customers in the U.S. with an Alexa-enabled device can now say “Alexa, grow a tree” to donate $1 to plant one tree through environmental charity, One Tree Planted.

Amazon teamed up with the non-profit to support their effort in reforestation around the world.

Those who donate can also keep track and see how many trees they helped plant through their Amazon Pay Account.

Amazon is also doing its part and donating $1 million to One Tree Planted to help them plant 1 million trees, starting in April and will run through December 2022.