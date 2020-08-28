Alice Johnson thanks Trump at RNC for criminal justice reform

Alice Johnson, whose drug and money laundering sentence was commuted by President Trump, praised his signing of the First Step Act.

WASHINGTON — A woman whose drug crime sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump says his reforms in criminal justice are “just getting started.”

Alice Johnson said Thursday during the Republican National Convention that she “hollered hallelujah” after Trump signed the First Step Act, which she said “brought joy, hope and freedom to thousands of well-deserving people.”

Johnson is a Tennessee grandmother convicted on felony drug and money laundering charges in 1996. After 22 years in prison, she was released in June 2018 when Kim Kardashian West asked Trump to grant her clemency.