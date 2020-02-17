MILWAUKEE — After an Amber Alert was issued for a missing mother and her daughters, they were all found dead.

Milwaukee Police issued an Amber Alert for Amarah J. Banks, 26, Zaniya R. Ivery, 5, and Camaria Banks, 4 on Saturday. The next day, their bodies were found in a garage, NBC reports. Family had reported them missing on Feb. 9 but the Amber Alert wasn’t issued until Feb. 15 because NBC reports the police chief said the case did reach the appropriate threshold until then.

"You have to also understand that foul play was not an initial piece of this investigation, it was a missing investigation that escalated," Milwaukee police Chief Alfonso Morales told NBC.

Before their bodies were found, police arrested Banks’ boyfriend, Arzel J. Ivery, 25, in Memphis, Tennessee on a fugitive from justice warrant, NBC reports. One count of felony aggravated battery was filed against Ivery on Saturday in Milwaukee County, according to online court records. He has not been charged in the homicides, NBC reports.

